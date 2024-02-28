10 Reasons Why Financial Software Can Lead To Companies Overpaying Sales Taxes

Bill Flick - Co-Founder & President FM Cost Containment

For companies doing business in multiple states, there can be a substantial risk of sales tax overpayment when strictly relying on financial software.

There are so many changes relating to sales taxes, that the pace of change makes it difficult for financial software to keep up; often causing significant refund opportunities due to overpayment.” — Bill Flick - President & Co-Founder FM Cost Containment