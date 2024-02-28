Mesa Unveils the Delightful 'Dogs in Paris' Photo Collection Complete with Complimentary Framing and Shipping
Mesa, a New York City-based creative collective dedicated to all things canine, announces their charming new photo series, the 'Dogs in Paris' collection.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesa, a New York City-based creative collective dedicated to all things canine, is delighted to announce their charming new photo series, the 'Dogs in Paris' collection. Combining the timeless allure of Paris with the heartwarming presence of dogs, this collection is a must-see for dog enthusiasts and art lovers alike.
Paying homage to the city of light and love, the 'Dogs in Paris' collection captures the spirit of charming pups against the picturesque backdrop of Paris's most iconic locations. Each photograph in the series features real dogs in timeless city scenes. From furry friends lounging by the Seine to a proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower, each image is a testament to the joy dogs bring into our lives. Each photograph comes with a delightfully humorous scene description, enhancing the visual experience with narratives that bring each image to life.
Printed with archival inks on premium lustre paper, each photo is then framed with exquisite, UV-protected wooden frames, ensuring that these snapshots of canine charm remain timeless.
Mesa goes a step further by providing free framing and shipping for all orders placed through March 15th.
The collection is available at https://hello-mesa.com/. Experience the joy and sophistication of dogs captured in moments of Parisian delight, and take advantage of the limited-time offer of complimentary framing and shipping today.
About Mesa
Mesa is a self-proclaimed dog-first collective based in New York City. With a focus on high-quality dog imagery, Mesa offers a range of products from puzzles and photographs to a curated selection of dog-centric merchandise. Dedicated to capturing the joy that dogs bring into our lives, Mesa's offerings are perfect for dog lovers seeking to blend their passion for pets with a flair for fine art and decor.
For more information on Mesa and the 'Dogs in Paris' collection, please visit https://hello-mesa.com/.
