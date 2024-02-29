More Than Money 360 (MTM360) Unveils Version 6, Elevating the Client Experience and Mobile Optimization
FinTech garners so much attention, why not FamTec: Technology for your Family? Technology to help the wealthiest families in the world to elevate meaningful communication, family unity and shared impact.
MTM360 proudly announces the launch of Version 6, a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing the client experience, expanding its comprehensive digital library.
Our commitment to empowering individuals and families goes beyond traditional considerations, focusing on helping our families become more intentional, unified and impactful.”SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Shawn T. Barberis, J.D.
More Than Money 360 (MTM360), a leading platform in holistic family meeting facilitation, proudly announces the launch of Version 6, a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing the client experience. This latest version introduces cutting-edge features, including mobile optimization and added a suite of digital exercises focused on legacy, gratitude, communication, family unity, and governance.
For 17 years, MTM360 has always been committed to empowering individuals and families to achieve their ideal family life and well-being beyond mere monetary considerations. With the release of Version 6, the platform takes a giant leap forward in providing a seamless and enriching user experience.
Key Features of MTM360 Version 6:
1. Mobile Optimization: Recognizing the evolving needs of clients, MTM360 now offers a fully optimized mobile experience. Users can access the platform anytime, anywhere, ensuring convenience and flexibility in managing their family’s human, intellectual and social capital directly from the palm of their hand.
2. Digital Exercises: Version 6 introduces a series of digital exercises designed to foster a deeper understanding and connection with crucial aspects of life, such as legacy, gratitude, communication, family unity, and governance. These exercises aim to empower families in creating a holistic and purpose-driven approach to their family legacy journey.
3. Enhanced Client Experience: MTM360 has revamped its user interface to provide a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. The platform's navigation has been streamlined, ensuring that clients can easily access the tools and resources they need to make informed legacy and governance decisions.
4. Legacy Planning Tools: MTM360 now offers advanced tools for legacy planning, allowing users to thoughtfully consider and plan for the impact they want to leave on future generations. The platform guides clients in creating a generational legacy that aligns with their values and aspirations.
5. Gratitude Journals: Encouraging a positive mindset, MTM360 introduces gratitude journals to help users reflect on and appreciate the positive aspects of their legacy journey. Practicing gratitude can have a profound impact on overall well-being, mental and physical health.
6. Family Governance Resources: MTM360 acknowledges the importance of family unity and governance. The new version provides additional and elevated resources and tools to facilitate discussions around family values, goals, and governance structures, fostering a more cohesive and collaborative family approach to financial planning.
Shawn T. Barberis J.D., Founder shared, "With the launch of MTM360 Version 6, we are excited to offer an even more comprehensive, personalized and unifying family experience. Our commitment to empowering individuals and families goes beyond traditional considerations, focusing on helping our families become more intentional, unified and impactful."
About More Than Money 360 (MTM360):
"More than Money360" is a family meeting facilitation firm offering a comprehensive technology to prepare multiple generations of successful families for impactful meetings about core values, communication, family legacy, unity, philanthropy, gratitude, and governance. MTM360 has a team of 18 experienced, qualified facilitators presenting no conflicts of interest with a family’s existing team of advisors.
