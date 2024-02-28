TMC & S4 Digital Join Hands to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation
This is a key step forward in our ongoing mission to redefine digital transformation. Our business partners need reliability and clarity at scale. This partnership enables that even more!”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMC and S4 Digital partnership will catalyze SAP ERP with Mendix low-code benefits for enterprise digital transformation. Whether your organization is upgrading from SAP ECC to S/4HANA or you have to create additional apps while keeping the core clean, Mendix’ enterprise-grade low-code technology helps you accelerate and streamline development processes, engage a broader range of employees in development, and react more quickly to market changes. SAP and Mendix together empower the right teams with cutting-edge tools to build and automate workflows.
— Roger Kool, CEO S4 Digital
Abdul Haseeb, CEO of TMC expressed, "we at TMC are thrilled to partner with S4 Digital. This collaboration will allow us to amplify our digital transformation solutions, combining our expertise in SAP solutions with S4 Digital's proficiency in low-code platforms. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to our clients, driving their success in today's fast-paced digital landscape."
Roger Kool, CEO of S4 Digital also commented on the partnership, "the strategic partnership with TMC is a key step forward in our ongoing mission to redefine digital transformation with a very large pool of highly skilled and experienced domain experts. Our combined offerings will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives more effectively. TMC's experience in SAP solutions and our expertise in low-code platforms create a powerful synergy that will benefit our clients immensely, delivering predictable outcomes with minimal business risks. Our business partners need reliability and clarity at scale from both the delivery aspects and financials. This partnership enables that even more."
The core value proposition of the partnership encapsulates emphasizing the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives through the complementary strengths of TMC and S4 Digital. The integration of SAP solutions with Mendix low-code platform promises to deliver an agile, user-friendly, and efficient path to digitalization for clients across various industries.
About S4 Digital:
S4 Digital, a Europe-based global consulting company, part of the Bravantic group specializes in smart sourcing, enterprise software solutions, and program management. With a team of over 500 professionals and annual revenues exceeding 170 million Euros, the group operates across Portugal, UK, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Mozambique, Angola and India. The company focuses on facilitating effective digital transformation through its expertise in technology consulting, program management and system integration activities. As a truly global Mendix partner, S4 Digital is renowned for its specialization in low-code solutions.
About TMC Pvt. Ltd.:
TMC, founded in 2010, has established itself as a pioneer in business intelligence and a leading system integrator in the region. As a SAP Gold Partner and a Qlik Master Reseller, TMC specializes in leveraging data and technology for digital transformation. With a global presence spanning countries like Pakistan, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan, USA, Australia, and Hong Kong, TMC offers a range of services including SAP ERP solutions, business intelligence with Qlik, and ISO-certified cloud solutions.
