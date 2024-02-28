TDEC Accepting Applications for Solid Waste Management Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is accepting applications for the first round of recycling and solid waste reduction grants this year for communities and other eligible entities across the state.

Grants for education/outreach and organics management are available now through March 15. Applications for grants in other categories in solid waste management will be open in the weeks ahead. A total of $2.45 million is available.

The grant program, administered by TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management, encourages and supports local communities and other eligible entities to meet their solid waste and recycling goals. Local governments can divert more waste from landfills through infrastructure upgrades and provide convenient opportunities for residents to get engaged in the process. Recycling directly impacts every resident of Tennessee and manufacturers who use materials collected in their manufacturing process.

Grants will be offered in four other categories – recycling equipment, used oil, convenience centers, and household hazardous waste – as well as a recycling rebate. TDEC is contacting potential applicants about the grant availability and will host upcoming workshops to explain the application process.

The calendar for grant application openings is:

Education/outreach grants, organics management grants – now until March 15, 4:30 p.m.

Convenience center grants, used automotive oil grants – June 1-June 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Recycling equipment grants, household hazardous waste grants, recycling rebates – Sept. 1-Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

All grant applications are submitted online via the department’s Grants Management System through this link. More information about the grant program is available at this link.

Waste reduction grants are authorized by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991 and are supported by the Tennessee Solid Waste Management Fund, which is administered by TDEC. The fund receives revenues from a state surcharge on each ton of solid waste disposed in landfills. Used oil grants are authorized under the Used Oil Collection Act of 1993 and are funded by the Used Oil Collection Fund, which receives its revenue from a fee collected against every quart of oil sold.

TDEC will host the first grant workshop on Friday, March 8 at Montgomery Bell State Park. There will be more workshops in April and May.