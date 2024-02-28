Mecklenburg County Business Owner Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Mecklenburg County businesswoman Trudi Ann Zangardi, 70, of Moorseville, was arrested today on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Zangardi was charged with three counts of Aid and Abet Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Zangardi, sole member of The Zan Group, LLC, aided and abetted three businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $59,742.31in North Carolina Sales Tax from January 1, 2020, through March 31, 2022. During this time, Zangardi was the responsible person of The Zan Group, LLC dba Lake Norman Cottage, The Zan Group, LLC dba The Cabin, and The Zan Group, LLC dba The Barrel, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Zangardi appeared before a Mecklenburg County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for March 15, 2024, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Zangardi resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.