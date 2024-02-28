CloudDefense.AI Security Advisor Shares Insights to Economic Times on the Use of Pen Tests
Cybersecurity isn't just about checking boxes; it's about understanding the ever-changing landscape of threats and adapting our strategies accordingly.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with the Economic Times, CloudDefense.AI's esteemed advisor, Barak Engel, tackles the question of whether businesses truly need pen testing. Drawing from his extensive experience in the cybersecurity domain, Barak articulated a subtle approach toward security strategies, challenging conventional norms and advocating for sensible solutions.
— Barak Engel, Advisor at CloudDefense.AI
Barak's insights shed light on the difference between the perceived necessity and genuine value of pen testing in contemporary security frameworks. Through meticulous analysis, he dissected the underlying motivations driving organizations to undergo pen tests, emphasizing the distinction between regulatory compliance and genuine security enhancement.
Highlighting the essence of conscious decision-making in security endeavors, Barak underscored the necessity for organizations to transcend the checkbox mentality associated with compliance-driven practices. He urged security leaders to adopt a strategic approach tailored to their specific business contexts, acknowledging the inherent trade-offs between security measures and business objectives.
Moreover, Barak articulated a focus shift towards a more holistic view of security, transcending the traditional confines of periodic pen testing. He advocated for dynamic testing methodologies that align with evolving threat landscapes and organizational needs, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and resilience. Read the full article here.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us
