SKNFA Scores BIG with National Bank Group of Companies

(Press release) St. Kitts and Nevis – In a landmark event, the St. Kitts-Nevis

Football Association (SKNFA) and St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Group of

Companies (National Bank Group) solidified their commitment to the advancement of

football within the Federation through the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. This collaboration marks a significant investment in the local sporting community, with a

focus on nurturing talent and fostering positive societal impact.

Under the agreement, National Bank Group pledges to align itself with the SKNFA over

the next 4 years (2024 to 2027) as the Title Sponsor for the Premier League. This

sponsorship underscores the Group’s commitment to community development and the

empowerment of youth through sports.

Managing Director of National Bank Group of Companies, Mr. Terrence Crossman

highlighted the importance of the Group’s involvement in football, stating, “Our

partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association is a testament to our belief in

the power of sports to inspire, unite, and create a positive impact on society. It’s about

nurturing talent, fostering teamwork, and building resilience. We are proud to be

associated with the National Bank SKNFA Premier League, and we are excited about the

opportunities this partnership will bring. Together, we will work towards promoting

excellence in football, encouraging healthy competition, and most importantly, fostering

a culture of sportsmanship and respect”.

President of the SKNFA, Mr. Atiba Harris, expressed his enthusiasm about the

partnership, stating, “Today’s announcement is a pivotal moment for football in our

nation. This generous sponsorship from the National Bank Group of Companies is not

just a financial boost but a vote of confidence in our vision for the sport. It ensures that

our athletes, clubs, and the entire football community have the support they need to excel

and grow. We are immensely grateful for this partnership, which will undoubtedly propel

our beloved sport to new heights.” Mr. Harris also disclosed the new naming of the

Technical Center as the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center for the

period of the sponsorship.

Both organizations emphasize that this partnership transcends the boundaries of sport. As

the community looks forward to the upcoming season, this collaboration promises to

bring growth, togetherness and unparalleled opportunities to the youth and sports

enthusiasts of the Federation.

