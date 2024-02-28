SKNFA Scores BIG with National Bank Group of Companies
(Press release) St. Kitts and Nevis – In a landmark event, the St. Kitts-Nevis
Football Association (SKNFA) and St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Group of
Companies (National Bank Group) solidified their commitment to the advancement of
football within the Federation through the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. This collaboration marks a significant investment in the local sporting community, with a
focus on nurturing talent and fostering positive societal impact.
Under the agreement, National Bank Group pledges to align itself with the SKNFA over
the next 4 years (2024 to 2027) as the Title Sponsor for the Premier League. This
sponsorship underscores the Group’s commitment to community development and the
empowerment of youth through sports.
Managing Director of National Bank Group of Companies, Mr. Terrence Crossman
highlighted the importance of the Group’s involvement in football, stating, “Our
partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association is a testament to our belief in
the power of sports to inspire, unite, and create a positive impact on society. It’s about
nurturing talent, fostering teamwork, and building resilience. We are proud to be
associated with the National Bank SKNFA Premier League, and we are excited about the
opportunities this partnership will bring. Together, we will work towards promoting
excellence in football, encouraging healthy competition, and most importantly, fostering
a culture of sportsmanship and respect”.
President of the SKNFA, Mr. Atiba Harris, expressed his enthusiasm about the
partnership, stating, “Today’s announcement is a pivotal moment for football in our
nation. This generous sponsorship from the National Bank Group of Companies is not
just a financial boost but a vote of confidence in our vision for the sport. It ensures that
our athletes, clubs, and the entire football community have the support they need to excel
and grow. We are immensely grateful for this partnership, which will undoubtedly propel
our beloved sport to new heights.” Mr. Harris also disclosed the new naming of the
Technical Center as the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center for the
period of the sponsorship.
Both organizations emphasize that this partnership transcends the boundaries of sport. As
the community looks forward to the upcoming season, this collaboration promises to
bring growth, togetherness and unparalleled opportunities to the youth and sports
enthusiasts of the Federation.
St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited is a premier financial institution in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union that has served the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis for 52 years, with assets of over $3 billion, more than $2 billion in deposits, and a loan portfolio in excess of $1 billion.
National Bank is listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange with over five thousand (5,000) shareholders, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis owning the largest stake.
With an unwavering commitment to national development, National Bank offers a comprehensive suite of innovative financial services that enables achievement of individual goals, drives business success, and empowers communities.