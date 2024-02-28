Pilots in Helicopter Crash Repeat Errors in Kobe Bryant Crash
NTSB on the scene of the February helcopter crash that killed the CEO of a major Nigerian bank and his family.
The recent helicopter crash that killed the CEO of a major Nigerian bank appears to be the result of similar pilot errors that caused the Kobe Bryant crash.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The helicopter crash that killed the CEO of a major Nigerian bank and his family appears to be the result of similar pilot errors that caused the Kobe Bryant crash and other high-profile accidents. In their latest episode, the Flight Safety Detectives cite several recent accidents that show that poor decisions among pilots who fly for Part 135 operators may be the common contributing factor.
Flight Safety Detectives Greg Feith, John Goglia and Todd Curtis explore the known facts surrounding the fatal flight. The forecast called for wintry mix along the flight path and witnesses reported precipitation at the time of the accident. The helicopter may not have been equipped for the conditions. The pilots were following roads, which can cause disorientation issues during night flying.
Feith, an aviation safety expert and former NTSB investigator, calls for a new look at regulations that allow Part 135 operators of smaller helicopters to fly without either a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder. The lack of recorders limits information available to accident investigators.
Feith and Goglia discuss their experiences consulting for companies and high net worth individuals who use executive air transportation services. They have found an overall lack of due diligence to ensure the safety of these operations.
Get the full episode at the Flight Safety Detectives website, flightsafetydetectives.com or listen at your favorite podcast service.
