Wheels on Rent Introduces Exotic Sports Car Rental Options for its Customers in UAE

Sports Car Rental Dubai Abu Dhabi UAE

Wheels on Rent is excited to announce the introduction of high-end sports car rentals on its platform.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheels on Rent is excited to announce the introduction of high-end sports car rentals on its platform. Wheels on Rent UAE now offers a premier selection of top-of-the-line sports cars, providing unparalleled luxury and performance on the road. Six Ferrari models are now available for rent in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE namely Ferrari 488, Ferrari Portofino, Ferrari ROMA, Ferrari F8, Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Ferrari 296 GTS. Similarly, from Lamborghini, we have recently added models like URUS, Aventador and Huracan as rental options. For BMW fans, now we have BMW 420i, BMW Z4, Mini Cooper S and BMW X Competition for rent in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE. From another German sports car brand Porsche, we have Carrera, Boxster and Taycan Turbo. Audi lovers should feel good too as we have introduced superfast Audi R8 Spider along with E-Tron and Q8 RS. Economic sports cars are added too likes of Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger. Mercedes options include S500 and E450. Most prolific sports car rental additions include McLaren Artura and 720S, Aston Martin Vantage, Bentley Continental GT, Maserati MC20, Tesla Model X Plaid as an electric sports car option and lastly the world’s fastest sports car Bugatti Chiron is also available for hire at Wheels on Rent. Moreover, you would plenty of convertible car rentals in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE.

With an unwavering commitment to delivering excellence, Wheels on Rent brings an exclusive range of prestigious sports car rentals in UAE. From iconic brands customers can now experience the thrill of driving these automotive masterpieces firsthand.

"Our mission at Wheels on Rent UAE has always been to exceed expectations and redefine luxury transportation," said Tab Riz, CEO of Wheels on Rent UAE. "With the introduction of our high-end sports car rentals, we aim to elevate the driving experience for Dubai's most discerning drivers, offering them the opportunity to indulge in unmatched performance, style, and sophistication."

Whether it's for a special occasion, a leisurely weekend getaway, or simply to add a touch of glamour to everyday life, Wheels on Rent UAE ensures that every aspect of the rental experience is seamless and luxurious. From personalized customer service to flexible rental options, customers can expect nothing but the best from premier car rental company in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, UAE.

In addition to its impeccable options of sports cars, Wheels on Rent also provides a range of supplementary services, including chauffeur-driven rentals, airport transfers, and bespoke concierge services, ensuring that every aspect of the customer's journey is met with utmost care and attention to detail.

For more information about Wheels on Rent and its exotic sports car rentals in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE, please visit https://wheelsonrent.ae or contact our 24/7 customer support at +971544083494.

About Wheels on Rent:

Wheels on Rent is the leading sports car rental service in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across UAE, offering an exclusive fleet for corporate events, special occasions, and luxury travel experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Wheels on Rent goes beyond providing transportation, delivering a driving extravaganza that reflects the style, elegance, and individuality of its clientele.

Rent a Sports Car in Dubai Abu Dhabi UAE