Eckuity Capital raises $150m for its healthcare fund
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eckuity Capital, a venture and growth equity firm exclusively dedicated to the healthcare sector, today announced the final close of Eckuity Capital Fund I, LP (the "Fund") with $155 million of capital commitments.
The Fund will invest selectively in a portfolio of venture and growth companies in three healthcare sectors of focus: Therapeutics, MedTech and Digital health. The firm has an investment team of fourteen led by managing partners Vishal Jain and Youssef Sebban, and currently manages nine portfolio companies across its three healthcare sectors.
Eckuity Capital co-founder and Managing Partner Vishal Jain noted, "We are thrilled to close the Fund despite a challenging fundraising environment. We are extremely grateful to the ongoing support and interest from our historical LPs, but also look forward to working with an impressive group of new partners.
We take great pride in working with an exceptional group of companies, each representing the broad depth of our investment focus. We are also energized by the opportunity set we see in the market and look forward to continuing to build differentiated and commercial-centric healthcare companies in close collaboration with phenomenal management teams. Eckuity will continue to partner with companies in an effort to improve access to healthcare, lower the cost of treatment and enhance the patient experience in what we believe to be a major shift of healthcare towards the home setting."
Eckuity Capital’s record of being an active and collaborative partner for the companies in which it invests is a key driver of the firm's approach to investing. The Eckuity team brings deep sector expertise in therapeutics, clinical trial design, health services, technology, and medical devices, and a deep network of industry experience to help guide portfolio companies toward market leading positions and commercial exists faster than traditional 10-year funds.
About Eckuity Capital
Eckuity Capital is an investment manager providing growth and venture capital to companies across the healthcare sector. As a stage-agnostic investor, Eckuity pursues investments with strong commercial viability and a clear exit pathway across three categories which encompass a broad universe of healthcare companies, including life sciences, devices & diagnostics, and digital health. The Fund’s investment strategy revolves around creating multiple exit opportunities at the outset for its portfolio, via either potential initial public offerings, strategic sales, joint ventures, licensing, or sales to other private equity players. Eckuity is led by a group of industry veterans with a unique and unmatched industry experience and expertise across the US and European healthcare sectors. More information at www.eckuity.com
Mark Goldstone
