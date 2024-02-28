TENNTS Announces Partnership with The Haus to Revolutionize Rental Experience with Smart Living Technology

New Partnership Introduces Smart Living to Europe

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TENNTS, an emerging provider of smart living technology solutions, is thrilled to announce a partnership with The Haus, a pioneering name in short-term rentals in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the real estate industry that embarks on a journey to automate property management operations and elevate the tenant experience.

The Haus is poised to become the first fully automated building in Europe, thanks to the integration of TENNTS’ smart living technology. By embracing innovation, The Haus aims to revolutionize the rental process, enhance internal communication, and deliver unparalleled hospitality services to its tenants.

"Our partnership with The Haus represents a remarkable opportunity to redefine the standards of rental living in Europe," said Daniel Detoni, CEO of TENNTS. "Together, we are committed to leveraging technology to streamline property management operations, foster transparent communication channels, and deliver exceptional hospitality services."

The objectives of this collaboration are clear:

Automate Property Management Operations: Through implementing TENNTS technology, we aim to redefine property management processes, from tenant onboarding to maintenance requests, rent collection, communication, and lease renewals.

Enhance Communication Channels: Our focus is improving communication between property management and guests through efficient and transparent interactions facilitated by TENNTS technology.

Provide Superior Hospitality Service: By integrating TENNTS technology, we strive to enhance the overall tenant experience by offering personalized and efficient hospitality services, including concierge services, amenity bookings, and community engagement.

The scope of work for this partnership includes collaborative implementation, ongoing technical support, maintenance, and updates, prioritizing data security and privacy in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

As part of the initial phase, TENNTS will create individual accounts for the 55 residential units managed by The Haus, laying the foundation for a seamless transition to a fully automated, smart building.

About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures a safer and more secure experience for residents. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company's shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.

About The Haus

The Haus is a hospitality company focused on delivering personalized experiences to our guests. Our approach involves providing spacious, fully equipped boutique apartments with on-demand services through a digital concierge, creating an environment where guests can feel at home while enjoying hotel-like amenities. Effortless stays. Seamless living.

