The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Advocates for DCVax®-L to Gain FDA Approval
EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Advocates for DCVax®-L to Gain FDA Approval
Redmond, WA (February 26, 2024) – The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is advocating for FDA approval of DCVax®-L, a novel treatment for Glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumors, in anticipation of submittal of the application for FDA approval by Northwest Biotherapeutics. The End Brain Cancer Initiative is dedicated to ensuring patients have full access to FDA approved treatments and many different treatment options, such as advanced diagnostics and clinical trials, and now DCVax®-L, which has demonstrated increased survivorship and Quality of Life in approximately 20% of the GBM patients who participated in clinical trials for this treatment.
“The FDA needs to understand that not one treatment is viable for this disease as Glioblastoma (GBM) quickly becomes resistant to all treatment. Therefore, patients need to have multiple and varied treatment options so that when their tumor becomes resistant to a treatment, they are able to quickly pivot to another FDA approved treatment option,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), CEO & President. “In order to provide brain cancer patients multiple treatment options, increase patient Quality of Life, provide HOPE for this patient community, and encourage additional investment by pharma/biotech companies into GBM research, the FDA needs to approve multiple treatment options for this patient population. Currently, there are a very limited number of treatment options FDA approved for this disease, which limits patient access and decreases survivorship. EBCI and I are working hard to advocate for and expand access to additional treatment options and improve Standard of Care for the brain tumor and brain cancer patient community.”
Call to Action: Team up with the End Brain Cancer Initiative to advocate for FDA approval for DCVax®-L. Raise your voice by sharing your story at https://app.hatchbuck.com/OnlineForm/93633623355.
DCVax®-L represents a novel form of immunotherapy classified as a dendritic cell vaccine. Developed by Northwest Biotherapeutics, this personalized vaccine is crafted from each patient’s unique dendritic cells, a crucial component aiding the immune system in recognizing and combatting cancer cells. The intricate process involves isolating immune cells from the patient’s blood, exposing them to tumor cells, and enabling dendritic cells to recognize specific markers associated with the patient’s tumor cells. Once re-introduced into the patient’s system, these “educated” dendritic cells recruit and instruct other immune cells, known as T-cells, to travel to the tumor site and attack cancerous cells. Learn more at nwbio.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
Redmond, WA (February 26, 2024) – The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is advocating for FDA approval of DCVax®-L, a novel treatment for Glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumors, in anticipation of submittal of the application for FDA approval by Northwest Biotherapeutics. The End Brain Cancer Initiative is dedicated to ensuring patients have full access to FDA approved treatments and many different treatment options, such as advanced diagnostics and clinical trials, and now DCVax®-L, which has demonstrated increased survivorship and Quality of Life in approximately 20% of the GBM patients who participated in clinical trials for this treatment.
“The FDA needs to understand that not one treatment is viable for this disease as Glioblastoma (GBM) quickly becomes resistant to all treatment. Therefore, patients need to have multiple and varied treatment options so that when their tumor becomes resistant to a treatment, they are able to quickly pivot to another FDA approved treatment option,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), CEO & President. “In order to provide brain cancer patients multiple treatment options, increase patient Quality of Life, provide HOPE for this patient community, and encourage additional investment by pharma/biotech companies into GBM research, the FDA needs to approve multiple treatment options for this patient population. Currently, there are a very limited number of treatment options FDA approved for this disease, which limits patient access and decreases survivorship. EBCI and I are working hard to advocate for and expand access to additional treatment options and improve Standard of Care for the brain tumor and brain cancer patient community.”
Call to Action: Team up with the End Brain Cancer Initiative to advocate for FDA approval for DCVax®-L. Raise your voice by sharing your story at https://app.hatchbuck.com/OnlineForm/93633623355.
DCVax®-L represents a novel form of immunotherapy classified as a dendritic cell vaccine. Developed by Northwest Biotherapeutics, this personalized vaccine is crafted from each patient’s unique dendritic cells, a crucial component aiding the immune system in recognizing and combatting cancer cells. The intricate process involves isolating immune cells from the patient’s blood, exposing them to tumor cells, and enabling dendritic cells to recognize specific markers associated with the patient’s tumor cells. Once re-introduced into the patient’s system, these “educated” dendritic cells recruit and instruct other immune cells, known as T-cells, to travel to the tumor site and attack cancerous cells. Learn more at nwbio.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube