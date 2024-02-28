Submit Release
EU to support development of Ukrainian national policy for four cultural sectors 

On February 27, the RES-POL project — Rapid Expert Support for Culture and Media Policies in Ukraine – was presented in Kyiv. The project is funded by the European Union.

RES-POL focuses on four sectors: cultural heritage, arts and culture, creative industries, and media, as well as 10 material issues of cultural development.

The involved experts will work together with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (MCIP) to find policy solutions to the problems and challenges of Ukrainian culture. 

“The cultural sector is one of the main assets of Ukraine, both in the context of the state’s recovery, national unity, and in the context of joining the EU as an equal partner, a carrier of significant innovative potential,” said Tetiana Shulha from the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Thus, strengthening culture, working on its development strategy and tactics with the involvement of the expert community is a very important task.”

The total budget of the project is around €802,000, and it will last for 15 months, until March 2025.

