Ukraine launch new profession – civilian drone operator – with EU support

The European Union, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, has contributed to introducing vocational training in a new profession – Operator of Remotely Controlled Devices.

The training – based at specialised vocational schools – covers the management, repair, and maintenance of various types of civilian drones.

In 2022, the EU responded to the Lviv Department of Education and Science initiative and supported an interregional working group of teachers, methodologists and employers who developed methodological foundations for the new speciality. As a result, three educational programmes were created: primary education, advanced training and elective training.

In addition to two pilot educational institutions in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv oblasts, in 2023, five more institutions joined the initiative – in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts. The EU provided them with 28 modern drones for practical exercises, and organised training for 14 teachers, who transfer the acquired knowledge and skills in drone operation to students on the ground.

Today, remotely controlled devices are actively used in many industries, such as agriculture and forestry, cartography, geodesy, and construction. Drones are also utilised during rescue operations, demining activities, and assessing damage caused by hostilities.

