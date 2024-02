ECI’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on Corporate Purpose and Impact Releases Definitive Report on Business Integrity

Corporate Leaders and Key Thought Leaders Challenge Business to Drive Success by Meeting Stakeholder Needs Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) is the leading organization in defining business integrity to make the world a better, more ethical place. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptio

Leaders must examine the purpose and values that guide their organization, and embed them throughout the business and in the roles of every employee.” — Patricia J. Harned, Ph.D., CEO of ECI

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECI (Ethics & Compliance Initiative) and a Blue-Ribbon Commission (“the Commission”) on Corporate Impact and ESG have released a call-to-action report urging companies to move beyond mere compliance and aspire to create a culture of integrity. The report release presents a holistic view of business integrity and serves as a foundation for purpose-driven organizations in scaling their integrity practices. ECI’s administration of the Commission is funded by a grant from KPMG LLP.Work by the Commission was grounded in two key ideas: that society’s license to operate comes with ethical obligations, and that fulfilling those obligations can fuel long-term success. Increasingly, internal, and external stakeholders expect businesses to evaluate their impact and capabilities, think critically about the positive and negative consequences, and then to act based on their core purpose. The Commission posits that doing so will enhance value (both financial and reputational), drive innovation, and fuel long-term success while mitigating actual and potential risks over time.The Commission is comprised of prominent global business executives, institutional investors, academics, former enforcement officials and other luminaries that lead some of the most recognized companies in the world. Together, they focused their efforts on guidelines to empower business leaders to implement and scale the operational changes needed to meet multi-stakeholder demands, while creating value for their business and society.“Business leaders have been focused on corporate impact for decades; however, with the advent of new technology, rise in stakeholder engagement, and emergence of global threats such as climate change, these issues have taken on greater urgency and present a unique opportunity for business to focus on committing to purpose and embedding integrity,” said Commission member Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S Chair and CEO.The Commission’s report features provide practical, actionable strategies and parameters to help businesses define their purpose; identify emerging practices for constructive corporate engagement; address the challenges of business operation in a world where external expectations often conflict; and emphasize the mandate to use organizational expertise to benefit stakeholders. The recommendations complement and enhance business' existing corporate impact strategies, rather than adding another framework with which to align."Leaders must examine the purpose and values that guide their organization, and how those factors are embedded throughout the business and in the roles of every employee. Operational excellence requires vision and values," said ECI's CEO and Commission Chair Pat Harned." Adds Harned "ECI is grateful to the Commission for its work over the past year to craft a roadmap committed to integrity, weaving purpose and values into strategy, goals, and operations."Click here to see a full list of the Blue-Ribbon Commission members, which also follows below. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptional teams, and create ethical workplaces that set the highest standard. We equip companies and organizations for success by giving them the confidence that they are doing the right thing, and the intelligence to anticipate what is coming around the corner. For more information about ECI and become a member visit www.ethics.org # # #For media inquiries and interviews contact Carol Levey, ECI Vice President, Marketing.Patricia Harned (Chair)Chief Executive OfficerEthics & Compliance InitiativeHelle Bank JorgensenChief Executive Officer & FounderCompetent BoardsMichelle BreslauerSenior Manager, Governance and Peace PortfolioUN Global CompactAron CramerPresident & Chief Executive OfficerBSRDavid CurranCo-Chair, Sustainability & ESG Advisory Practice Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Executive DirectorESG and Law InstituteAbe EshkenaziChief Executive OfficerAssociation for Supply Chain ManagementEitan HershProfessor of Political ScienceTufts UniversityPaul KnoppChair and CEOKPMG U.S.Bridget KustinSenior Research FellowSaïd Business School, University of OxfordDirectorThe Ownership Project 2.0Rick LacailleFormer Executive Vice President & Global Head of ESGState Street CorporationSy LorneVice Chairman and Chief Legal OfficerMillennium ManagementFormer General CounselUS Securities & Exchange CommissionAdjunct ProfessorUniversity of Texas at Austin Law SchoolHon. Leo S. Mackay, Jr., Ph.D. LLD LHDFormer U.S. Deputy SecretaryVeterans AffairsSenior Vice President, Ethics & Enterprise AssuranceLockheed Martin CorporationRoberto MarquesSenior Advisor, Carlyle / Board Member, We Mean Business CoalitionFormer Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Natura & Co.Dennis McGowanVice President, Professional Practice and Anti-Fraud InitiativesCenter for Audit QualityAlison OmensChief Strategy OfficerJUST CapitalAlexandra PaltChief Corporate Responsibility OfficerL’OréalChief Executive OfficerFoundation L’OréalKosmas PapadopoulosExecutive Director, Head of Americas Sustainability Advisory TeamISS Corporate SolutionsSteve ScarpinoEthics & Compliance Association (ECA), past Board ChairChief Ethics & Compliance OfficerCITGO PetroleumBrad SmithVice Chair and PresidentMicrosoftLex SuvantoGlobal CEOEdelman SmithfieldLarry ThompsonFormer Deputy Attorney GeneralU.S. Department of JusticeEthics Research Center (ERC) Board ChairJohn A. Sibley Professor in Corporate and Business LawUniversity of GeorgiaAndrew Weissmann Former Fraud Section Chief US Department of Justice Professor of PracticeNew York University School of LawFormer General Counsel,FBITensie WhelanClinical Professor of Business and Society and Director, Center for Sustainable BusinessNew York University Stern School of BusinessKim YapchaiFormer Senior Vice President, Chief Environmental, Social & Governance OfficerTennecoPaul ZikmundEthics & Compliance Association (ECA) Board ChairSenior Vice President, Chief Enterprise Risk, Compliance & Information Security OfficerBerkadia

