ECI’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on Corporate Purpose and Impact Releases Definitive Report on Business Integrity
Corporate Leaders and Key Thought Leaders Challenge Business to Drive Success by Meeting Stakeholder Needs
Leaders must examine the purpose and values that guide their organization, and embed them throughout the business and in the roles of every employee.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI (Ethics & Compliance Initiative) and a Blue-Ribbon Commission (“the Commission”) on Corporate Impact and ESG have released a call-to-action report urging companies to move beyond mere compliance and aspire to create a culture of integrity. The report release presents a holistic view of business integrity and serves as a foundation for purpose-driven organizations in scaling their integrity practices. ECI’s administration of the Commission is funded by a grant from KPMG LLP.
Work by the Commission was grounded in two key ideas: that society’s license to operate comes with ethical obligations, and that fulfilling those obligations can fuel long-term success. Increasingly, internal, and external stakeholders expect businesses to evaluate their impact and capabilities, think critically about the positive and negative consequences, and then to act based on their core purpose. The Commission posits that doing so will enhance value (both financial and reputational), drive innovation, and fuel long-term success while mitigating actual and potential risks over time.
The Commission is comprised of prominent global business executives, institutional investors, academics, former enforcement officials and other luminaries that lead some of the most recognized companies in the world. Together, they focused their efforts on guidelines to empower business leaders to implement and scale the operational changes needed to meet multi-stakeholder demands, while creating value for their business and society.
“Business leaders have been focused on corporate impact for decades; however, with the advent of new technology, rise in stakeholder engagement, and emergence of global threats such as climate change, these issues have taken on greater urgency and present a unique opportunity for business to focus on committing to purpose and embedding integrity,” said Commission member Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S Chair and CEO.
The Commission’s report features provide practical, actionable strategies and parameters to help businesses define their purpose; identify emerging practices for constructive corporate engagement; address the challenges of business operation in a world where external expectations often conflict; and emphasize the mandate to use organizational expertise to benefit stakeholders. The recommendations complement and enhance business’ existing corporate impact strategies, rather than adding another framework with which to align.
“Leaders must examine the purpose and values that guide their organization, and how those factors are embedded throughout the business and in the roles of every employee. Operational excellence requires vision and values,” said ECI’s CEO and Commission Chair Pat Harned.” Adds Harned “ECI is grateful to the Commission for its work over the past year to craft a roadmap committed to integrity, weaving purpose and values into strategy, goals, and operations.”
Click here to see a full list of the Blue-Ribbon Commission members, which also follows below.
About Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI)
ECI is the leading organization in defining business integrity to make the world a better, more ethical place. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptional teams, and create ethical workplaces that set the highest standard. We equip companies and organizations for success by giving them the confidence that they are doing the right thing, and the intelligence to anticipate what is coming around the corner. For more information about ECI and become a member visit www.ethics.org.
Patricia Harned (Chair)
Chief Executive Officer
Ethics & Compliance Initiative
Helle Bank Jorgensen
Chief Executive Officer & Founder
Competent Boards
Michelle Breslauer
Senior Manager, Governance and Peace Portfolio
UN Global Compact
Aron Cramer
President & Chief Executive Officer
BSR
David Curran
Co-Chair, Sustainability & ESG Advisory Practice Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Executive Director
ESG and Law Institute
Abe Eshkenazi
Chief Executive Officer
Association for Supply Chain Management
Eitan Hersh
Professor of Political Science
Tufts University
Paul Knopp
Chair and CEO
KPMG U.S.
Bridget Kustin
Senior Research Fellow
Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
Director
The Ownership Project 2.0
Rick Lacaille
Former Executive Vice President & Global Head of ESG
State Street Corporation
Sy Lorne
Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer
Millennium Management
Former General Counsel
US Securities & Exchange Commission
Adjunct Professor
University of Texas at Austin Law School
Hon. Leo S. Mackay, Jr., Ph.D. LLD LHD
Former U.S. Deputy Secretary
Veterans Affairs
Senior Vice President, Ethics & Enterprise Assurance
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Roberto Marques
Senior Advisor, Carlyle / Board Member, We Mean Business Coalition
Former Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Natura & Co.
Dennis McGowan
Vice President, Professional Practice and Anti-Fraud Initiatives
Center for Audit Quality
Alison Omens
Chief Strategy Officer
JUST Capital
Alexandra Palt
Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer
L’Oréal
Chief Executive Officer
Foundation L’Oréal
Kosmas Papadopoulos
Executive Director, Head of Americas Sustainability Advisory Team
ISS Corporate Solutions
Steve Scarpino
Ethics & Compliance Association (ECA), past Board Chair
Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
CITGO Petroleum
Brad Smith
Vice Chair and President
Microsoft
Lex Suvanto
Global CEO
Edelman Smithfield
Larry Thompson
Former Deputy Attorney General
U.S. Department of Justice
Ethics Research Center (ERC) Board Chair
John A. Sibley Professor in Corporate and Business Law
University of Georgia
Andrew Weissmann Former Fraud Section Chief US Department of Justice Professor of Practice
New York University School of Law
Former General Counsel,FBI
Tensie Whelan
Clinical Professor of Business and Society and Director, Center for Sustainable Business
New York University Stern School of Business
Kim Yapchai
Former Senior Vice President, Chief Environmental, Social & Governance Officer
Tenneco
Paul Zikmund
Ethics & Compliance Association (ECA) Board Chair
Senior Vice President, Chief Enterprise Risk, Compliance & Information Security Officer
Berkadia
