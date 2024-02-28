Oculus Training Shifts to Personalized Content to Address Resistance and Cultural Norms in Training Programs
Boxed learning is great for quick compliance, but does it change behaviour and address expectations? We think not! It's a compliance box check.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Training, a leading provider of sensitivity, diversity, harassment, communication, and customer service training, has announced a significant shift in its training options. The company will now exclusively offer personalized, made-to-measure content and discontinue its preformatted training offers. The company wanted to find a more effective way to address individual learners' resistance, account for cultural norms, and provide a deeper focus on areas of concern for each organization. This change comes as a response to the growing need for more tailored and effective training solutions in today's diverse workplace.
"Due to the pandemic, we have seen more "boxed" training companies. Boxed learning is great for quick compliance, but does it change behavior and address expectations? We think not! It's a compliance box check," says Kevin James Saunders, Senior Trainer with Oculus Training.
According to recent studies, one-size-fits-all training programs often fail to address the specific needs and challenges of diverse learners effectively. This can lead to resistance and disengagement, ultimately hindering the effectiveness of the training. In light of this, Oculus Training has recognized the importance of personalized content catering to their clients' employees' unique learning styles, backgrounds, workplace experiences, and community norms.
"While automated boxed programs may help deliver compliance information, they often fall short in addressing the mixed learning needs of employees. How will it speak on resistance or respond to questions? It simply can't!" says Saunders. "With our personalized-only training options, Oculus is committed to providing clients with a more effective and impactful training experience. Something that resonates with team members since it brings the content to their daily life and work experiences."
The personalized training options offered by Oculus Training will incorporate real-life examples and scenarios that employees can relate to and provide context around cultural norms and sensitivities. By doing so, Oculus Training aims to create a more inclusive and engaging learning experience for all participants.
Overall, Oculus Training's move towards personalized content is a significant step toward addressing learning obstacles. The company believes this shift will benefit its clients and create a more inclusive and conflict-free workplace culture.
For more information on Oculus Training and their personalized training options, please visit their website or contact their team directly or visit their website at https://www.oculus.training or contact peoplecare@oculustraining.com
