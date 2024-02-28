SCM, UKRAINE’S LARGEST BUSINESS GROUP, HAS PROVIDED EXTENSIVE SUPPORT TO URKAINE AND UKRAINIANS DURING THE WAR

The SCM Group emphasises the importance of business resilience and aiding the people of Ukraine.

KYIV, UKRAINE, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday 24 February, marked the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It also signifies ten years since Russia initiated the war in the east of Ukraine. The SCM Group stands in solidarity with the courageous people of Ukraine, commemorating their resilience and sacrifice in the face of adversity. This somber milestone also underscores the SCM Group’s steadfast commitment, led by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, to support Ukraine's fight and its preparations for recovery.

Rinat Akhmetov said, “The conflict that began for Ukraine and us in 2014 has escalated into a full-scale and particularly brutal war over the past two years, and it is still ongoing. This necessitates that all of us intensify our efforts toward achieving collective victory. Next year, SCM businesses and I are going to enhance our support for our Defense Forces and Ukrainian civilians. We will continue to aid the Ukrainian Army by constructing underground shelters, producing mine sweepers, and providing essential equipment and resources for saving lives. Most importantly, we will persist in supporting the people – Ukrainian civilians affected by Russian aggression, the defenders of Mariupol who will continue to receive all the necessary support, and the veterans who have made it possible for us to live on our land, in a sovereign and independent Ukraine. Our assistance will not diminish until peace reigns over the skies of Ukraine once again. I am confident that together, we will defeat the enemy and build a new, strong, and flourishing Ukraine.”

Since the conflict's outset, the SCM Group and the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation have provided extensive support to Ukraine's civilians and military personnel. With a combined commitment of over $223 million over the past two years, these endeavors have been crucial in mitigating the humanitarian impact of the war.

This comprehensive assistance is focused around supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing humanitarian aid to civilians and communities, as well as helping the defenders of Mariupol.

Over 12,000 employees of its businesses have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This war took lives of 846 SCM Group employees, both military and civilians, 97 more are missing, with another 69 captured.

Key details of SCM Group include:

· DTEK's role in maintaining the nation's electricity supply despite Russian attacks. The construction of the new Tyligulska Wind Power Plant during the war exemplifies the SCM Group's dedication to Ukraine's future within Europe. These efforts ensure sustainable energy sources and contribute to the nation's economic development.

· Metinvest has provided over $55 million in humanitarian aid and military support, benefiting over 500,000 people through the Saving Lives initiative.

· Ukrtelecom's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's defense, repelling over a million cyberattacks and providing essential equipment and resources to support the country's security forces.

· The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation has distributed over 700,000 units of medication and 13,000,000 food packages to vulnerable people, addressing urgent needs in conflict-affected regions since 2014.

· FC Shakhtar extends regular aid to athletes, internally displaced people, and Ukrainian soldiers, while supporting communities in war-affected regions. Additionally, FC Shakhtar will channel UAH 22 million it earned for a friendly match with Tottenham Hotspur towards projects that help Ukrainians affected by the war.

· Rinat Akhmetov has allocated an additional UAH 1 billion ($25 million) for the Heart of Azovstal project, aiding Mariupol defenders. The project encompasses seven programs addressing the needs of defenders and their families.

· Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front initiative supplies essential equipment and resources to Ukrainian military units, strengthening defense capabilities. In addition, the project has bought over 25,000 helmets, almost 6,000 drones and UAV systems and 163,000 fortifications.

· Efforts to rebuild Mariupol, particularly through the Mariupol ReBorn project with the aim to transform the region from a symbol of the destructive war into a symbol of the revival of Ukraine after liberation.

· The Museum of Civilian Voices serves as a testament to the resilience of Ukrainian civilians, capturing first-hand accounts of their experiences during Russia's war against Ukraine. With nearly 100,000 stories recorded, the Museum serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict and an important record for lawyers prosecuting war crimes.

About SCM

SCM is the largest investment group in Ukraine, operating worldwide. Currently, SCM enterprises and holdings operate in Ukraine, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Italy, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Rinat Akhmetov, a renowned Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist, is the sole owner and investor of SCM.