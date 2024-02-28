Kandima Maldives Unveils Easter Programme 2024

Easter at Kandima Maldives Easter eggs at Kandima Maldives Family at Kandima

Kandima Maldives announces its multi-day Hoppin' Easter Programme 2024 filled with family-friendly activities and experiences.

KANDIMA, MALDIVES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Easter, Kandima Maldives invites guests to experience the serene beauty of the island destination located in the Dhaalu Atoll, boasting a stunning 3 km-long coastline. A diverse Easter celebration awaits with a multi-day programme filled with family-friendly activities, themed workshops, and exclusive experiences, ensuring the creation of lasting memories.

Kandiland, one of the Maldives' largest dedicated kids' clubs, offers both indoor and outdoor play spaces. Children can engage in various activities such as Easter egg painting, bunny craft-making, and games that foster creativity, allowing them to create unique Easter-themed keepsakes. Festivities extend to workshops like Easter Pinch Dot Bowls and the Easter Egg Piñata, providing enjoyment for both adults and children.

This year, an Easter Bazaar takes place at sundown, featuring an eclectic marketplace with products, authentic art pieces, and surprises from local artists. Art enthusiasts can participate in painting sessions at the serene lakeside KULA Art Studio, collaborating with resident artists to create canvas masterpieces or draw inspiration from nature-themed watercolour templates.

For those inclined towards athleticism, Kandima provides state-of-the-art fitness amenities, including ball courts for tennis and volleyball. Guests can test their skills on the Premium League players-approved football pit, the same turf where stars like Joe Gomez and Ederson elevated their game while holidaying at Kandima. In addition to land sports, a variety of aquatic adventures await, from scuba diving and Turtle Quests to jet-skiing, kite surfing, and sunset fishing, providing numerous bonding opportunities for families.

Guests are invited to embrace the spirit of renewal during this joyful season with a rejuvenating retreat at esKape Spa. They can choose from two seasonal spa treatments, "Sun Kisser" and "Sun Soothers," featuring body scrubs made from nourishing ingredients like coconut and lychee seed, along with a body massage, body wrap, facial of your choice, and a special spa gift.

Kandima guests can also delight in culinary surprises with a special breakfast extravaganza featuring eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles, and bellinis. They can enjoy Easter Special dishes at à-la-carte restaurants Azure and Smoked or savour a multi-course barbecue dinner on the beach with fresh-caught lobster under the starlit sky. Evening festivities include vibrant pool parties at Breeze Pool Bar with live DJ sessions, intricate face painting stations, and a mesmerising movie screening under the stars, accompanied by popcorn and snacks.

The rooms at Kandima cater to families and groups of all sizes, offering 270 spacious studios, beach and aqua villas with private pools, and breathtaking vistas of the Indian Ocean.

For more information, explore the Hoppin' Easter Programme on the Kandima Maldives website.