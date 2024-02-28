Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts launches Spring campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has introduced an unforgettable Spring campaign via the brand website allowing guests the best of Spring holiday. The chain consists of four remarkable resort islands in the Maldives; Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonvelli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Hurra Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. The launch of the new Spring Campaign echos the chain’s commitment to enhance the customer experience catering to the diverse segments of guests span across key markets around the world. Here are some of the best adventures that will capture the essence of the season.
The Maldives, a vast, lush playground of adventure, surrounds Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon with the seventh-largest coral reef system, ranked among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites globally, just 20 meters from the beach. Dive into unique underwater landscapes teeming with various corals, providing the perfect opportunity to encounter big fish and even dive with manta rays throughout the year.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives spins captivating shipwreck tales as you snorkel around the Keyodhoo Shipwreck. The captain’s wheelhouse, cargo area, and main deck are adorned with vibrant corals, creating a haven for sea life, including Anthias, Groupers, Rudder Fish, Lionfish, Marine Angelfish, and more.
These resorts ensure seamless and enjoyable travel with dedicated kids' parks, like the one at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, designed to entertain even the most travel-weary child. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives caters to every family member with multiple pools, water sports, a spa, and private beach access.
Family-friendly amenities such as highchairs, baby-change facilities, and complimentary stays for children under 12 are available across all Cinnamon Hotel & Resorts Maldives, promising an exciting and educational experience as the resorts prioritize sustainable measures to protect the world's most diverse reef ecosystems.
Deshanee Wijayasinghe
The Maldives, a vast, lush playground of adventure, surrounds Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon with the seventh-largest coral reef system, ranked among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites globally, just 20 meters from the beach. Dive into unique underwater landscapes teeming with various corals, providing the perfect opportunity to encounter big fish and even dive with manta rays throughout the year.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives spins captivating shipwreck tales as you snorkel around the Keyodhoo Shipwreck. The captain’s wheelhouse, cargo area, and main deck are adorned with vibrant corals, creating a haven for sea life, including Anthias, Groupers, Rudder Fish, Lionfish, Marine Angelfish, and more.
These resorts ensure seamless and enjoyable travel with dedicated kids' parks, like the one at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, designed to entertain even the most travel-weary child. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives caters to every family member with multiple pools, water sports, a spa, and private beach access.
Family-friendly amenities such as highchairs, baby-change facilities, and complimentary stays for children under 12 are available across all Cinnamon Hotel & Resorts Maldives, promising an exciting and educational experience as the resorts prioritize sustainable measures to protect the world's most diverse reef ecosystems.
Deshanee Wijayasinghe
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube