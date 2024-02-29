Circularise secures ISO 27001:2022 certification reinforcing its dedication to information security
Circularise's ISMS is now ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified!
Circularise's ISO 27001: 2022 certification underscores our commitment to information security and fortifies our pledge to maintain customer trust and drive continuous innovation.”THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularise, a leading provider of digital product passports and mass balance bookkeeping software, proudly announces its recent achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This prestigious certification is a testament to Circularise's stringent adherence to the highest standards of information security management, enhancing the trust and reliability of its supply chain transparency and traceability software solutions.
— Mesbah Sabur, Founder of Circularise
"Circularise's ISO 27001: 2022 certification underscores our commitment to information security," stated Mesbah Sabur, Founder of Circularise. "This not only validates the robust security supporting our software solutions but also fortifies our pledge to maintain customer trust and drive continuous innovation."
The certification, globally recognised as the benchmark for information security, was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation by Prescient Security LLC, a CREST Certified Global Top 20 Cyber Security Company. The rigorous assessment scrutinised Circularise's operational procedures and controls across various departments, including IT, Software Development, Information Security, HR, Legal, and Finance, as well as its infrastructure on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
"It is with great pleasure that we present Circularise B.V with the official certificate for ISO/IEC 27001:2022. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to your team for this remarkable achievement, and we appreciate the hard work and dedication your team has demonstrated,"- said a representative of Prescient Security.
Earning the ISO 27001 certification is a key milestone in Circularise's journey to deliver secure, reliable, and trustworthy traceability solutions for companies in the automotive, aviation, batteries, chemicals, plastics, and fuels industries. It ensures robust security controls are in place to protect against data breaches and manage information security risks effectively, further cementing the company’s position as a trusted partner.
About Circularise:
Circularise is a digital product passports and mass balance bookkeeping software provider founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise’s software system helps suppliers in chemicals, plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace materials and share their environmental footprint without risking their sensitive data. By extension, it helps brands to get visibility into their own Scope 3 emissions and other metrics, which is aligned with the regulatory push around Digital Product Passports, the SEC’s proposed climate risk disclosure rules, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.
About Prescient Security:
Prescient Security is your global partner and advisor in a world filled with digital complexities and evolving threats. With a legacy in cloud-native technologies and modern application security, we address today's challenges while forecasting tomorrow's vulnerabilities. Our dual emphasis on in-depth cybersecurity and rigorous, multi-framework compliance ensures your business is agile, secure, and aligned with evolving global standards. We blend expertise with genuine care, transforming the pursuit of cybersecurity and compliance into a purposeful journey navigated with clarity and confidence.
About the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO):
The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, ISO certification is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for organisations dedicated to upholding the highest standards.
