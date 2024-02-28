World's Largest OCCS Demonstration Technology from Panasia Joins 2024 APM Exhibition
Panasia, founded in South Korea in 1989, has announced its participation in Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2024, taking place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from March 13 to 15.
Panasia has been a leader in marine industry technology for 34 years, pioneering the development of innovative solutions such as the Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS). The company specializes in air, water, and energy solutions, including Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) and Tank Level Gauge Systems (TLGS) for water solutions; Hydrogen Generation Systems, Carbon Capture & Storage Systems (CCS), and Fuel Supply Systems (FSS) for energy solutions; as well as scrubbers for sulfur oxide reduction, SCR for nitrogen oxide reduction, and Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) for air solutions.
At this year's APM exhibition, Panasia will set up a 36-square-meter exhibition booth and introduce its flagship technology, the Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS). This exhibition also provides a unique opportunity to experience the actual appearance and core technologies of Pan-OCCS™ through the latest 3D hologram technology.
Panasia's OCCS, the world's largest scale, can capture 24 tons of carbon per day. The Panasia OCCS project was conducted in collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries and HMM in 2023.
In addition, Panasia will showcase its developed scrubber system, PaSOx™, which is widely recognized in the global market, as well as the Ammonia Cracking System, a hydrogen generation system. Panasia will also introduce its latest fuel supply systems for various next fuels such as LNG, Methanol, and Ammonia.
Soo-tae Lee, the founder and CEO of Panasia said, "At a time when decarbonization of the maritime industry is becoming increasingly urgent, we plan to lead the international standards and gain a first-mover advantage in the market by developing innovative green solutions for decarbonization goals."
