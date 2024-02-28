Submit Release
Zil US Aims to Facilitate Smooth International Business Transactions for Brazilian Entrepreneurs

Zil US allows Brazilians to create US accounts remotely.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil US, a leading fintech payment platform, has announced that it enables Brazilian entrepreneurs and freelancers to open US bank accounts without being physically present in the USA. Businesses can easily make payments to US vendors, affiliates, employees, and other entities worldwide, removing geographical barriers and fostering global business expansion.

Brazilian businesses benefit significantly from Zil US, a major advancement in streamlining cross-border payments. It aims to enhance efficiency and affordability, providing a user-friendly platform for managing international transactions seamlessly. By prioritizing affordability and simplicity, Zil US enables business owners to concentrate more on growing their businesses.

Zil US (ZilBank) simplifies managing multiple business accounts for specific payments or needs. It ensures a smooth financial experience by enabling instant transfers between Zil US accounts. Businesses can access features such as virtual cards, international payments, bulk payments, ACH, wire, mail check, and more via the platform.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, provides an all-in-one financial platform for businesses. Zil US is dedicated to offering advanced financial solutions that help businesses succeed globally. This partnership demonstrates the platform's commitment to removing obstacles and fostering a more connected and efficient international business environment for entrepreneurs and businesses in Brazil.

