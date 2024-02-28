2023: A Year Of Triumphs for Chris Allard-Mortgage Team, Overwhelmed With Accolades And Recognitions For Its Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Allard Mortgage Team, a prominent mortgage broker team in Ottawa's Mortgage industry, has been included in the list of top three mortgage brokers 2024 of ThreeBestRated®, through its rigorous analysis process, called 50-Point Inspection. Upon receiving the award, the Chris Allard Mortgage Team felt excited and shared their last year’s accomplishments that took them through the ranks of ThreeBestRated®.
Awards and Accolades:
The year 2023 blessed the Chris Allard team with several awards and accolades which is paramount in solidifying their position.
>>They received the Consumer Choice Awards, Top Choice Awards, Best In Ottawa Awards, and recognitions from Faces Magazine.
>>Their team was fortunate to be honored by the community for being the Best Mortgage Broker team in the Ottawa region.
>>Besides these awards, the firm was recognized as top 75 Mortgage Brokers in Canada by Canadian Mortgage Professional Magazine – which is considered one of the most prestigious and hard-to-achieve recognitions among all the agents and brokers in the nation.
>>Moreover, the firm’s brokerage Smart Debt Mortgages also secured the #1 position in Canada at Mortgage Intelligence which is the firm’s national affiliation – that further affirms its position as an industry leader within the sector.
>>Additionally, in 2023, with over 500 reviews on Google, the Chris Allard Mortgage Team emerged as Ottawa’s most reviewed mortgage team, which highlights the exceptional customer’s trust in them.
All these accolades and recognitions stand as a testament to the firm’s unwavering dedication and exceptional performance.
Chris Allard Mortgage Team On The Past Year:
“During 2023, the mortgage rates were so high and the cost of living has gone up. For many of our clients, the past year was a difficult year,” said Chris Allard, the mortgage broker team lead.
Despite these challenges, the Chris Allard Mortgage Team was there to listen, show care, and help their clients of all financial profiles. They pride themselves on being a hope of light in the darkness for their valued clients in the past year and continue to be the same in the future.
Why does Chris Allard remain the Best?
Chris Allard has been the captain of the ship at the firm and has a proven track record in the mortgage landscape. Several accolades and awards he received in his career speak volumes of his professional excellence and experience. As a responsible broker, he always keeps himself updated on mortgage rates and market trends. Chris ensures a personal touch in his approach and guides his clients through every step.
Under his supervision, works an amazing team that has Phil Allard, Matt Ryan, Laurie Mele, Jason Hoang, Denise Daoust, and Haley Tippins - who further act as integral pillars of the firm. This excellent team is dedicated to providing genuine care and support in uncertain situations for borrowers of all financial backgrounds. Utilizing technology, they provide an unmatched quality of service to their clients.
Be it a commercial, & residential property, debt consolidation, construction financing, refinancing, renewal, or private or bad credit mortgages Chris and his team will bend backward to secure the lowest possible rate and save huge amounts of money for their clients. For information, visit: https://www.chrisallard.ca/
Chris Allard
