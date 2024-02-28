Doors Market Size to Reach US$ 235.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR

Doors Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Doors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global doors market size reached US$ 139.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 235.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Doors Industry:

• Urbanization and Residential Construction:

The global doors market is significantly driven by the rapid pace of urbanization and the corresponding rise in residential construction activities worldwide. As populations migrate to urban areas, the demand for new housing projects increases, directly impacting the demand for doors in both new constructions and renovations. This trend contributes to the expansion of the market size and influences market share distribution among manufacturers focusing on innovative and sustainable door solutions. Market analysis indicates that urbanization, coupled with rising living standards, is a key factor propelling the market growth, as consumers seek both functionality and aesthetics in door designs, shaping market trends towards high-quality, energy-efficient products.

• Technological Advancements and Material Innovation:

Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and material innovation play a crucial role in driving the doors market. In addition, the introduction of advanced materials, such as fiberglass and engineered wood, along with improvements in production technologies, is leading to the development of doors that offer enhanced durability, improved energy efficiency, and better aesthetic appeal. These innovations meet the evolving preferences of consumers and also comply with regulatory standards for energy conservation, thereby increasing market share for products that embody these advancements. Market analysis forecasts that the continued focus on R&D for new materials and technologies is sustaining market growth, with an outlook that emphasizes the importance of innovation in maintaining competitiveness and meeting environmental standards.

• Increasing Commercial Construction Projects:

The growth of the global doors market is also fueled by an increase in commercial construction projects, including office buildings, retail centers, and hospitality facilities. As the global economy recovers and expands, investments in commercial real estate and infrastructure projects are rising, driving demand for doors that meet specific commercial standards for safety, security, and aesthetics. The market size benefits from the diversity of commercial construction activities, which require a wide range of door products, from fire-rated doors to automatic and high-security doors. Market analysis highlights the correlation between commercial construction activity and doors market growth, with market trends indicating a robust outlook for manufacturers catering to the commercial sector.

Key Players Included in Global Doors Market Research Report:

• Allegion plc

• Andersen Corporation

• Assa Abloy AB

• Cornerstone Building Brands

• dormakaba Group

• JELD-WEN Inc

• KONE Corporation

• LIXIL Corporation

• Pella Corporation

• PGT Innovations

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

• Simpson Door Company

Doors Market Trends:

Emerging market trends in the global doors market include a growing preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient door solutions, driven by increasing environmental awareness and stringent building codes focusing on sustainability. There is also a notable shift towards smart doors equipped with advanced security features including biometrics and remote access control, reflecting the rising demand for enhanced security and convenience in both residential and commercial buildings.

Additionally, the aesthetic appeal of doors is becoming a key consideration, with consumers favoring customized and stylish designs that complement the architectural elements of their spaces. These trends are shaping the market, driving innovation and diversification in product offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Doors Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Interior Doors

• Exterior Doors

Interior doors represent the largest segment by type due to their essential role in residential and commercial buildings, offering privacy, security, and aesthetic appeal, thereby encompassing a substantial portion of the overall market demand.

Breakup by Material:

• Wood

• Glass

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others

Wood holds the largest segment by material in the doors market, attributed to its timeless aesthetic, versatility, durability, and widespread preference in both traditional and contemporary building designs.

Breakup by Mechanism:

• Swinging

• Sliding

• Folding

• Revolving

• Others

Swinging doors dominate the largest segment by mechanism, as this classic design remains the most commonly used in various settings due to its simplicity, ease of installation, and user-friendliness.

Breakup by Application:

• Sound Insulation

• Fire and Smoke Protection

• Moisture Resistant and Wet Room

• Radiation Protection

• Burglary Protection

• Others

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into sound insulation, fire and smoke protection, moisture resistant and wet room, radiation protection, burglary protection, and others.

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Non-residential

The residential sector emerges as the largest segment by end user, driven by the continuous growth in housing construction and the need for both functional and aesthetic door solutions in homes.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific stands as the largest market by region, propelled by rapid urbanization, a growing construction sector, and significant investments in infrastructure development in populous countries such as China and India.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

