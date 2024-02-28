Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market: Projected to Reach US$ 7,938.9 Million by 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐀𝐐𝐌) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟐𝟏𝟎.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, is poised for significant growth. Experts project a surge to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟗𝟑𝟖.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, marking a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. This growth is underpinned by a seismic shift in air quality monitoring and management practices, steering away from conventional methodologies toward more advanced, integrated AQM systems.
The emerging AQM systems are revolutionizing the industry with their capability to deliver real-time data collection, thorough analysis, and immediate reporting. This technological advancement ensures that actionable insights are at the forefront, enabling swift decision-making processes to combat air pollution effectively. The precision and efficiency of these systems not only enhance environmental health but also support the global commitment to sustainable living.
A significant driver of this market expansion is the global rise in smart cities and smart infrastructure initiatives. Governments and municipalities are increasingly recognizing the value of incorporating advanced AQM systems into their smart city blueprints. This strategic move aims to foster healthier, more sustainable urban environments by meticulously assessing air quality, pinpointing pollution sources, and executing precise interventions.
The report emphasizes the market size, segment size, competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends in the air quality monitoring system market. Additionally, it provides a detailed cost analysis and supply chain information.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global air quality monitoring system market is expected to witness substantial growth between 2022 and 2030, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. Key players in the industry are adopting effective strategies, which are anticipated to further expand the market and create numerous opportunities for advancement.
By Component
Devices and Equipment
Software
Services
By System Type
Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
Portable
Fixed
Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
Portable
Fixed
By Product
Ambient Gas Monitors
Ambient Particulate Monitors
Source Gas Monitors
Emissions Calibrators
Wastewater Gas Monitors
By Grade
Laboratory-grade Monitors
Commercial-grade Monitors
Outdoor Air Quality Monitors
In-duct Air Quality Monitors
Interior Air Quality Monitors
Customer-grade Monitors
By Sampling
Manual Monitoring
Stack Monitoring
Passive Sampling
Active Sampling
Others
By Industry
Residential
Homes
Multi-family Housing
Commercial
Hospitality
Education
Offices & Large Buildings
Retail
Healthcare
Others
Industrial
Construction
Energy & Mining
Tunnels & Parking Spaces
Manufacturing Plants
Automotive
Others
Smart Cities
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
The report highlights the key players in the air quality monitoring system market, offering valuable insights through detailed company profiles. These profiles encompass descriptions, business overviews, revenue insights, gross margins, product offerings, recent developments, historical data, and more.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Kunak
Clarity
AirQino
Siemens AG
Emerson Electric
General Electric Company
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Merck Group
Honeywell International Inc.
Horiba
Teledyne Technologies
Spectris plc
Airly
eLichens
Testo SE & Co. KGaA
ECOMESURE
Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd
TSI Incorporated
Tisch Environmental
Other Prominent Players
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:
Leveraging Data to Inform Business Choices and Highlight Opportunities: The report offers valuable insights into industry trends, consumer behavior, and competitor analysis, enabling companies to make informed decisions about product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, the report helps companies differentiate themselves from competitors and gain a competitive advantage.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: The report provides a thorough understanding of the market and its dynamics, allowing companies to compare and benchmark their performance against key competitors.
𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬' 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: The report offers insights into competitors' financial performance, enabling companies to make informed decisions and minimize risk.
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The report provides insights into regional and country-specific strategies for business development, helping companies tailor their approaches to specific markets.
In summary, the Global air quality monitoring system market Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of the air quality monitoring system market, including market size, segmentation, key players, and growth strategies. It provides valuable insights for businesses to make informed decisions, gain a competitive advantage, and maximize profits.
