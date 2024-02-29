Karger’s Fast Facts Courses Gain International Recognition with EACCME® Accreditation

e-Learning students can gather professional credits from thirteen EACCME®-accredited courses with up to 50 courses being added in the next two years.

This milestone reinforces Karger’s continued mission to be the go-to educational resource for healthcare professionals and patients.” — states Paul Lavender, Head of Education at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, February 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karger Publishers received the internationally recognized EACCMEaccreditation for its Fast Facts e-learning platform, for a duration of two years with the possibility of extension. By reviewing and updating its existing courses, Karger adapted its platform to adhere to the 26 criteria in line with the six EACCMEgeneral principles: non-commercial content, clearly stated learning objectives, no conflict of interest, monitored learner engagement, quality control and supporting accreditation for other healthcare professionals . Thirteen courses are now EACCME-accredited with up to 50 courses being added in the next two years. The Fast Facts podcasts will also be available in the accredited course format.This accreditation showcases Karger’s highly relevant scientific content while promoting continuous professional development. This widely recognized quality label for continuous medical education is of paramount importance to healthcare professionals who are required to collect credits for continuous medical education (CME) and report them to their national accreditation authorities on their CME activity.By enrolling into one of Karger’s EACCME-accredited courses, healthcare professionals will be able to obtain European CME credits (ECMEC), which are recognized not only in most European countries, but also in the USA and Canada. By handing in their EACCMEcertificate to their national accreditation authority, their credits will automatically be recognized and converted into national credits through their respective medical association.“This milestone reinforces Karger’s continued mission to be the go-to educational resource for healthcare professionals and patients,” states Paul Lavender, Head of Education at Karger Publishers. “Building on the solid foundation of our book series, our new interactive elements across multiple formats allow students to engage more deeply with the material whenever and wherever they choose.”Karger’s e-learning material is now posted on the list of accredited e-learning material on eaccme.uems.eu where healthcare professionals can easily find it. Along with this recognition, Karger also recently achieved the Patient Information Forum (PIF) TICK accreditation, the UK’s only assessed quality mark for print and online healthcare information, for its “Fast Facts for Patients” information series. In order to become a “trusted information creator,” Karger had to undergo an assessment showing it met 10 key criteria, including content quality and design.Fast Facts promotes health literacy while involving users through active collaboration with patient advocacy groups in the development of the information. In the spring of 2023, the portfolio’s medical handbooks gained distribution to all UK-based NHS staff with unlimited free access to more than 130 books and spanning multiple therapeutic areas throughout the field of medicine.For more information, find a list of EACCME-accredited e-learning courses by using the filter “EACCMEaccredited” and a list of Fast Facts medical handbooks on karger.com.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com

Karger at a Glance