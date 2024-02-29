UF-TOOLS to Unveil Latest Electric Screwdriver Innovations at Show EISENWARENMESSE Fair 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- UF-TOOLS Precision Tool Manufacturer, a prominent electric screwdriver manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming SHOWEISENWARENMESSE Fair 2024 in Germany. The event will take place from March 3rd to 6th, 2024, at Koelnmesse GmbH, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Koln, Deutschland, Germany.
Visit UF-TOOLS at Booth No. Hall:2.1 BO06 to explore a lineup of innovative electric screwdrivers, designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals and enthusiasts. The UF-TOOLS team is proud to unveil several new products, including:
1. Precision Screwdriver Set - 51 in 1 Screwdriver Set
Ultra-hard S2 steel material for durability
Magnetic non-slip handle for easy grip
Alloy shell case design for portability
Multiple precision screwdriver bits for various electronic devices
A must-have item for home and office
2. 42 Pieces Multi-use Ratchet Set
Versatile Magic Handle for household tasks
S2 chromium-molybdenum alloy steel bits for durability
Multi-functional handle with easy switching
Color-coded design for bit retrieval
3. 46-in-1 Household Screwdriver Set
Compact and portable design with one-push button
Fashionable and durable aluminum alloy shell
Built-in magnetizer for magnetizing bits
Aluminum handle with a comfortable grip
Magnetic absorber bits holder for secure storage
These state-of-the-art products exemplify UF-TOOLS' commitment to precision, durability, and user-friendly design.
Exhibition Details:
Date: March 3rd to 6th, 2024
Booth No.: Hall:2.1 BO06
Exhibition Address: Koelnmesse GmbH, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Koln, Deutschland, Germany
Contact Information:
Company Address: 92023 UF-TOOLS, Zhongzhi Times Square Tower A, Donghuan 2nd Road, Longhua New District, Shenzhen.
Contact Person: SOPHIE SUE
Phone: +86-134 2875 9636, 0755 8325 8692
Looking Back at Our Past Success:
UF-TOOLS has a rich history of success at international exhibitions, showcasing our dedication to innovation and quality. Previous exhibitions have been a testament to our commitment to introducing groundbreaking products, establishing valuable partnerships, and connecting with industry professionals.
This year, UF-TOOLS invites all attendees to witness the future of electric screwdriver technology at Booth No. Hall:2.1 BO06. Join us for an immersive experience and explore the world of precision tools.
For more information about UF-TOOLS and our product offerings, please visit www.youfutools.com and www.uf-tools.com.
About UF-TOOLS - China Tools Suppliers:
UF-TOOLS is a leading manufacturer of electric screwdrivers, known for providing high-quality, innovative solutions to professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on precision and durability, UF-TOOLS is at the forefront of advancing electric screwdriver technology.
kevin zheng
