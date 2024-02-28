Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Players Receive Free Rewards - GAMELADE
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players just received free rewards following last week's major Call of Duty outage.VIETNAM, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To apologize for the recent issues with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the developer has given players free double XP tokens. Last week, on February 23rd, Call of Duty experienced a major outage that made the game mostly unplayable for the majority of the day. User progress in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone stopped tracking accurately, and fan-favorite modes like Zombies, Ranked Play, and Ranked Resurgence were disabled while Call of Duty's development teams worked to fix the issue. Thankfully, Call of Duty was back up and running within 24 hours, but they've still decided to give fans some free rewards to make up for the inconvenience.
Call of Duty Gamelade - The Call of Duty Twitter account announced that players would be receiving a Double XP, Double Battle Pass XP, and Double Weapon XP token in their inventory. The tweet also mentioned that Call of Duty's previous Double XP event had been extended until the morning of February 27th, but that event has now ended. The free Double Weapon XP token can be used to quickly level up Call of Duty's new Season 2 weapons, the BP50 assault rifle and the RAM-9 submachine gun. Additionally, the Double Battle Pass XP token can be used to quickly unlock a few tiers in Season 2, which will grant players even more Double XP tokens.
These aren't the only free items that Call of Duty fans can get their hands on.
Call of Duty is currently giving fans a free Monster Energy-themed character skin. The skin, called The Beast, lets users dress up in a motocross outfit with Monster's signature black and green colors. It's unclear how long this offer will be available, so interested users should probably not hesitate to claim it. This reward is available to all Call of Duty fans and is not restricted to a specific platform or subscription service.
Amazon Prime subscribers have an additional reward to claim thanks to Call of Duty's new Prime Gaming bundle. The Saddle Up bundle includes the Range Watcher character skin, the Ol' Lethal DG-56 blueprint, and more. Prime subscribers who are Call of Duty Mobile fans can also claim the Puzzle character skin. These offers are available until March 21st.
Call of Duty recently issued another apology by partially refunding fans who purchased an unexpectedly expensive surprise bundle, which was mistakenly priced at 3,400 COD Points. Fans were initially worried that this was the beginning of a new pricing strategy for Call of Duty, but thankfully, it was simply a mistake.
