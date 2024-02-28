Digital OOH Advertising Market Worth US$ 49.8 Billion During 2024-2032 - Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

DOOH Market Size 2024-32

Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the quality and interactivity of digital displays, making them more engaging for consumers

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global digital OOH advertising market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the digital OOH advertising market?

The global digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 19.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2024-2032.

Global Digital OOH Advertising Market Trends:

Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the quality and interactivity of digital displays, making them more engaging for consumers. The integration of augmented reality and real-time content updates allows advertisers to deliver targeted and dynamic messages. Moreover, the increasing urbanization and the growth of smart cities create more opportunities for DOOH placements in high-traffic areas. The ability to collect and analyse data from digital displays enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns for better audience targeting and measurement of ad effectiveness, making DOOH a highly attractive platform for modern advertisers.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-ooh-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital OOH Advertising Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The continuous evolution of technology significantly impacts the DOOH advertising sector. Innovations such as high-resolution digital screens, advanced connectivity options, and interactive capabilities have transformed traditional outdoor advertising spaces into dynamic and engaging platforms. These advancements not only enhance the visual appeal of advertisements but also enable advertisers to deliver more personalized and targeted messaging. The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies further expands the creative possibilities, making ads more immersive and memorable. As technology progresses, the capabilities of DOOH advertising platforms will continue to advance, attracting more advertisers to this medium.

Increased Urbanization and Mobility:

The global trend towards urbanization plays a crucial role in the expansion of the DOOH advertising market. As more people move to cities, the audience for outdoor advertising grows, making urban centers hotspots for digital billboards and displays. Additionally, the increase in mobility among urban populations, through public transport and increased vehicular traffic, offers advertisers more opportunities to capture the attention of potential consumers. The strategic placement of DOOH displays in high-traffic areas such as city squares, transportation hubs, and highways maximizes viewer engagement and message reach, driving the market's growth.

Shift in Advertising Trends:

The advertising industry is witnessing a significant shift towards digital mediums, driven by the need for more flexible, measurable, and cost-effective advertising solutions. DOOH advertising aligns with these trends by offering advertisers the ability to quickly update content in real-time, segment advertising messages to target specific demographics at different times of the day, and measure audience engagement more effectively through interactive and connected technologies. This shift is supported by advertisers' desire to combine the wide reach of traditional outdoor advertising with the precision and analytics offered by digital platforms, making DOOH an increasingly attractive option for modern marketing strategies.

Digital OOH Advertising Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Digital billboards represented the largest segment due to their high visibility and effectiveness in capturing the attention of a broad audience.

Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Outdoor represented the largest segment as it offers widespread exposure and high-frequency visibility to a diverse range of consumers.

Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Retail represented the largest segment because of the sector's heavy reliance on visual advertising to drive consumer engagement and sales.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing digitalization, and high consumer engagement in densely populated areas.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Digital OOH Advertising Industry:

APG|SGA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Global Media

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

oOh!media Limited

Outfront Media Inc.

Stroer

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1312&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.