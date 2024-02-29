Chinese-Canadian social entrepreneur Ching Tien announces the establishment of the Ching Tien Foundation for Women

Empowering young women from Asia to become changemakers for the future.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated social entrepreneur Ching Tien is pleased to announce the establishment of The Ching Tien Foundation for Women, a Canadian charity founded with the central belief that educating women is the fundamental way to target global challenges and build better societies for all.

The Ching Tien Foundation for Women provides promising young women from Asia with scholarship opportunities to pursue graduate studies and professional training in a global setting. Scholarship programs are designed for recipients to develop the mindset, confidence and skills to become leaders. Scholarship recipients undertake social impact projects, receive mentorship and soft skills training, and are encouraged to envision plans to give back to their communities. Additionally, scholarship recipients are required to seek out hands-on experience in the areas of leadership, social impact and cross-cultural communications.

In recent decades, Asian economies have become increasingly dynamic. But, gender inequality remains deeply entrenched in Asian culture and impedes the development of women leaders. In particular, women from underprivileged communities lack access to higher education and global exposure that can transform them into leaders and role models. For this reason, the Ching Tien Foundation's ambition extends beyond the achievement of academic excellence, the goal is to empower the next generation of women changemakers from Asian countries.

A highly regarded champion of women’s empowerment, Ching Tien grew up in China during the cultural revolution and did not have the opportunity to complete her education. After immigrating to Canada in the 1980s and witnessing her children grow up with opportunities she never had, Ching became passionate about creating educational opportunities for young women. Her belief is that educated women have educated children, and she has devoted much of her life’s work to empowering women through education.

Ching Tien has won global acclaim as the Founder of Educating Girls of Rural China (EGRC). A grassroots Canadian charity established in 2005, EGRC provided over 2000 rural Chinese girls with financial sponsorship and emotional support to complete their high school and university education, achieving a graduation rate of over 99%. In recognition of her contributions, Ching Tien was awarded the Canadian Governor General’s Visit Medallion in 2017 and was a Finalist for the RBC Women of Influence Award in 2018. She received the WeWorkingWomen Grand Impact Award in 2019, and the the Canada China Business Council 5 at 50 Award in 2020 on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations.

In September 2023, Ching Tien announced the adjournment of the EGRC’s work in China and the establishment of the Ching Tien Foundation.

To learn more about the Ching Tien Foundation for Women please visit www.chingtienfoundation.com