International Bestselling Author Andrew Matthews Bounces Back to Singapore & Malaysia
Renowned author and international speaker Andrew Matthews will share his message of resilience in a series of events in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.
Andrew Matthews’ books have sold over 8 million copies worldwide. He is known for his engaging presentations during which he creates hand-drawn cartoons that make his message memorable.
In Singapore, Andrew Matthews will be speak to the World Wildlife Fund and Raffles Girls School. In Malaysia, he will address Bank Negara and the Malaysia HR Forum. In addition, Andrew will appear at the following public events:
Singapore:
o SSTC Harbourfront: March 9, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Malaysia:
o Popular Sunway Pyramid: March 16, 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM (Bouncing Back! Launch)
o MPH Nu Sentral: March 17, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (Bouncing Back! Launch)
Andrew's Latest Book BOUNCING BACK! is about rebounding from failure, poverty, illness, loneliness, tragedy and broken hearts.
He explains:
• that everybody fails and everybody hurts
• why most disasters are not TOTAL disasters
• why persistence matters more than talent
• how life can be even better after disappointment and disaster.
Andrew's Appeal:
Andrew Matthews' books are published in 48 different languages. Why the global appeal?
Most readers would say, “His books are easy to understand – and they helped me!”
