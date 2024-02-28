Sol-REIT Becomes SunRocket Capital: Company Announces New Name and Management Changes
We are thrilled to introduce the SunRocket Capital name and look forward to sharing updates and developments, including news of recent and forthcoming financed projects, in the very near future.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunRocket Capital, a structured finance partner to solar developers, announced the official adoption of its new name, changing from Sol-REIT to SunRocket Capital effective today. The strategic decision to change the firm’s name to SunRocket Capital marks a significant milestone in the firm’s journey and reflects its commitment to meeting the financing needs of renewable energy project developers across the nation. Additionally, the change is celebrated by a number of management changes discussed here.
The SunRocket Capital name embodies the firm’s focus on efficiently providing capital to renewable developers and EPCs (engineering procurement and construction firms) at scale, an endeavor that supports strong economic returns while facilitating access to renewable energy for all.
Some key points highlighting the significance of the name and management changes:
Clarity and Cohesion: The SunRocket Capital name brings clarity to the brand identity, making it easier for stakeholders to understand what the firm delivers: capital for renewable energy projects.
Forward-Thinking: While the new name underscores SunRocket Capital’s commitment to providing capital for solar projects and their developers, the energetic-sounding name also positions the company to apply its technology and financing solutions to renewable projects beyond the scope of solar and solar/storage.
Enhanced Brand Perception: The new name reflects SunRocket Capital’s dedication to quickly and efficiently providing capital for renewable project development, enhancing its brand perception among customers, investors, and the wider community.
Management Changes: The management team of SunRocket Capital is slightly different from its structure when operating as Sol-REIT. Brian A. Sidman will serve as CEO, while Mark Settles, the former CEO of Sol-REIT, will serve as an independent director of SunRocket Capital. Jeremy Ben-David, former General Counsel of Sol-REIT, will serve as President, Derek Gabriel, Sr. will continue to serve as Head of Originations and has also been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and Taimur Jamil will continue to serve as Chief Investment Officer.
“We are thrilled to introduce the SunRocket Capital name and look forward to sharing updates and developments, including news of recent and forthcoming financed projects, in the very near future,” stated Brian A. Sidman, Founder & CEO of SunRocket Capital.
About SunRocket Capital:
SunRocket Capital, formerly Sol-REIT, is a leading private lender specializing in funding solar projects. Led by an experienced solar development and structured finance team with a rich history of successful collaborations, SunRocket Capital is dedicated to advancing sustainable initiatives through structured financial solutions. The company’s construction-to-permanent loan program (SolarC2P™) is designed to support solar projects in the C&I sector, making them a preferred capital source for developers and EPCs. For more information please visit: www.sunrocketcapital.com.
