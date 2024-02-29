4biddenknowledge Inc. Welcomes Distinguished New Board Members to Drive Innovation and Growth
Industry Leaders Bring Expertise in Entertainment, Ancient History, and Health and Wellness to Propel Company ForwardWESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4biddenknowledge Inc. is excited to announce its newest board members. This marks a significant milestone in 4biddeknowledge’s commitment to excellence. The company proudly welcomes Robert Grant, Tim Storey, and Olivia Smith to its esteemed Board of Directors enhancing the organization’s leadership with diverse expertise and valuable insights.
Each board member has demonstrated unwavering perseverance and dedication to helping others as evidenced by their remarkable accomplishments, experience, and knowledge as outlined below;
4biddenknowledge Board Members-
Billy Carson-
Billy Carson is the Founder and CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc., and the best-selling author of The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets, The Epic of Humanity, and Woke Doesn't Mean Broke. Mr. Carson is also the founder and CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge TV, a new conscious streaming TV network, the Co-Host of Bio-Hack Your Best Life, and is an expert host on Deep Space, a popular original streaming series by Gaia. Mr. Carson also serves as an expert host on Gaia’s original series, Ancient Civilizations, in which a team of renowned scholars deciphers the riddles of our origins and pieces together our forgotten history documented in monuments and texts around the world.
Mr. Carson appreciates the dedication and hard work it takes to accomplish great things. Recently, Mr. Carson earned a Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T. and has a certificate in Ancient Civilization from Harvard University. Among his most notable achievements, Billy is the CEO of First-Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Specifically, his space agency is involved in the research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.
Elisabeth Carson-
Elisabeth Carson began her career in the entertainment industry as a model and actor before transitioning to business management and marketing administration. She discovered her aptitude for business development and extended her expertise to the culinary industry, becoming a CWPC. In 2017, Elisabeth excelled in real estate receiving her license and achieving record-breaking success in a statewide campaign.
Active in nonprofits focusing on children's health and education, Elisabeth later became president of a holistic wellness center. Currently, as Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer for 4biddenknowledge Inc., a global brand and TV network, she plays a pivotal role in expanding the company's mainstream presence. Elisabeth is also a bestselling author, with works like The Recipe to Elevated Consciousness and The Mother Earth Effect. She continues her education with certifications in cell biology and ongoing studies in neuroscience at Harvard and Amen University's brain health course.
Robert Grant-
Mr. Robert E. Grant, 54, is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Crown Sterling Limited, a leader in personal data sovereignty. He is also the Founder and CEO of CEYEBER Corp. Additionally, he is the Founder and Vice Chairman of ALPHAEON Corporation (a subsidiary of Strathspey Crown Holdings LLC whose assets include Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS; AEON Biopharma Inc, ALPHAEON Credit), a leader in the rapidly growing field of Lifestyle Healthcare and based in Irvine, CA. He was formerly CEO and President of Bausch and Lomb Surgical in June
Tim Storey-
Mr. Tim Storey is a global connector and inspirational figure, he engages with diverse audiences, from celebrities and business moguls to individuals in local neighborhoods and war-torn regions worldwide. Notable personalities like Robert Downey, Jr. and Kanye West have benefited from his mentorship. Having traveled to 78 countries, he leaves a lasting impact by helping millions visualize and actualize their best selves. Renowned for instilling a "Miracle Mentality," he empowers individuals to transform setbacks into comebacks through best-selling books. As the host of "The Daily Moment" on Reach TV, seen in 90 airports and hotel rooms, he continues to spread inspiration and guide viewers on a journey of personal development. Through books, presentations, and strategy sessions, his mission is to unveil the limitless possibilities often obscured by fear or a restricted perspective.
Olivia Smith-
Olivia Ramirez Smith is the Earthing ambassador and producer of the award-winning Earthing Movie and is a distinguished wellness expert and co-author of Sacred Spaces. With 17 years of experience operating a wellness center and spa, she is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment. Recognizing her true calling during the production of the Earthing Movie, Olivia is devoted to teaching women.
This board expansion comes on the cusp of our raise. 4biddenknowledge Inc. operates in an ever-growing sector. The demand for self-improvement, personal development, and alternative perspectives are on the rise, making the company's offerings highly relevant and sought after.
With a commitment to staying at the forefront of knowledge and consciousness, 4biddenknowledge Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market.
By adding these exceptional individuals to the board, 4biddenknowledge Inc., is poised to lead the way in entertainment, ancient history, e-commerce, and health and wellness. Their collective expertise and vision will help propel the company to new heights of innovation and success. They are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are grateful for this advancement in the history of 4biddenknowledge Inc. Plans for the first board meeting are well underway.
"Business expansion is not just about growing in size; it's about extending your reach, diversifying your strengths, and embracing new horizons. It's the bold leap beyond comfort zones, a testament to resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that transforms challenges into opportunities."
Elisabeth Carson COO, 4biddenknowledge Inc.
“Joining forces with such esteemed and powerful individuals on our board of directors is not just an addition; it's a monumental leap towards innovation and leadership. Their wisdom, experience, and strength are the very catalysts we need to propel us into a future ripe with possibilities and achievements. I am beyond excited to embark on this journey, fully aware that their guidance will illuminate paths we've yet to imagine.”
Billy Carson CEO, 4biddenknowledge Inc.
