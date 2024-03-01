The African-Jewish Alliance launches campaign in Harvard Square
Coalition formed to oppose jihad and free jihad captives.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Boko Haram is Hamas! Hamas is Boko Haram!”
A coalition of Muslim, Christian, and Jewish groups has formed to educate the public about the religiously-inspired mass murder, kidnapping, and enslavement of blacks, Jews, and Muslims by jihadists across North Africa and in the Middle East, and to campaign for the captives’ liberation.
On October 7th, some 1,300 Israelis (Jews, Christians, and Muslims) were violently murdered or taken hostage by Hamas, the Islamic terrorist organization that rules Gaza. While much of the world is focused on this tragedy and its aftermath, little attention (if any) is paid to the murder and enslavement of Africans by Hamas-like groups such as Boko Haram in Nigeria. The Jews of Israel are only one target of a global religious extremism.
The members of the African-Jewish Alliance (AJA) represent victims of jihad murder, rape, torture, abduction, and enslavement, along with their allies and champions:
• Simon Deng, a former slave from South Sudan, works to raise awareness of Khartoum’s jihad, which killed more than three million black Africans, mostly Christians, between 1955 and 2005. An estimated 35,000 enslaved Africans remain in North Sudan.
• The Damanga Coalition for Freedom and Democracy (Darfur) supports black Muslims from Darfur whom Arab Muslims have victimized through rape, massacre, and slavery.
• The International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) educates and advocates for the victims of jihad raids in Nigeria which black Christian villagers and abduct women and children, reviving the “#BringBackOurGirls” hashtag.
• The LEAH Leadership Empowerment Advocacy and Humanitarian advocates for the freedom of Leah Sharibu and other Nigerian women and girls held in captivity.
The alliance also includes the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI), the American Anti-Slavery Group (AASG), and Jewish Leadership Project (JLP).
The AJA will launch its first public campaign on Friday, March 1, with jumbotron truck messages in Harvard Square and at MIT in Massachusetts.
