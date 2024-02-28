Submit Release
Moseley Collins Law Expands to Represent Medical Malpractice Cases in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Malpractice Lawyers

Moseley Collins Law

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tacoma, WA - Moseley Collins Law, a Washington State law firm, is excited to announce their expansion into representing individuals who have experienced medical malpractice in Tacoma, WA. The firm, which has a proven track record of success in hospital negligence cases, will now be taking on cases involving birth injury, paralysis, and brain injuries.

Moseley Collins Law has established itself as a trusted and reputable law firm in the state of Washington. The decision to expand their services to include medical malpractice cases in Tacoma was a natural progression for the firm. The team at Moseley Collins Law is dedicated to providing top-notch legal representation to those who have been wronged by medical professionals.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to the people of Tacoma who have been victims of medical malpractice," said Moseley Collins, founder of Moseley Collins Law. "We understand the devastating impact that these types of cases can have on individuals and their families, and we are committed to fighting for justice on their behalf."

Moseley Collins Law is currently accepting cases involving birth injury, paralysis, and brain injuries in Tacoma, WA. The firm's team of experienced attorneys will work tirelessly to ensure that their clients receive the compensation they deserve for their pain and suffering. With their expansion into medical malpractice cases, Moseley Collins Law is further solidifying their commitment to providing exceptional legal services to the people of Tacoma and the surrounding areas.

