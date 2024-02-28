June 8-9 2024 - Inaugural PNW Collector Convention in Kennewick: A Celebration of Sports Cards, Coins, Stamps, and More
The inaugural PNW Collector Convention is set to launch on June 8th and 9th, 2024, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, WA.KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer sun begins to warm the air, June 8th and 9th, 2024, will mark a pivotal moment for collectors as the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, WA, prepares to usher in a new era. Situated amidst the renowned wine country of Washington State, only a stone’s throw away are several unique wine growing areas: Red Mountain, Candy Mountain, Goose Gap, Yakima Valley, Columbia Valley and Horse Heaven Hills. The PNW Collector Convention emerges for its inaugural debut, promising to transcend mere event status and evolve into a cherished tradition. Spearheaded by the visionary Steven Buell, this ambitious undertaking is envisioned as more than just a gathering; it's a melting pot where collectors from diverse backgrounds converge, intertwining their passions, histories, and the exhilaration of the hunt under one expansive roof.
A Gathering of Passions
Covering an impressive 20,000 square feet, the convention area is designed to be a haven for
collectors. It boasts over a hundred tables and 27 vendor booths, each serving as a gateway to distinct periods or interests. Additionally, the event will feature an interview lounge where influencers can spotlight and chat with guests, a benefit available to all vendors participating in the event. From sports cards detailing the chronological progression of baseball, basketball,football, and other sports; to memorabilia that diminishes the distance between you and your idols; coins that echo the narratives of bygone days; to stamps that have made their marks across continents. Every piece showcased is a snippet of history, eagerly awaiting its incorporation into a new collection.
But the PNW Collector Convention is more than just a marketplace. It's a dynamic platform designed for enthusiasts to explore, exchange, and enhance their collections. Seasoned collectors will find rarities to complete their treasured compilations, while newcomers will discover entry points into the fascinating world of collecting.
Family at the Heart
Recognizing that collecting often runs in families, passed down from generation to generation, the convention is committed to creating a family-friendly environment. The event promises to be a weekend outing that offers something for everyone. A dedicated kids' zone will captivate the younger attendees with interactive activities designed to spark their interest in collecting. This focus on family-friendly fun ensures that the convention is not just an event but a celebration of shared passions that can strengthen family bonds.
The First of Many
As Steven Buell puts it, "This convention is a testament to the thriving community of collectors in the Pacific Northwest and beyond." The inaugural PNW Collector Convention is not merely an event; it's the laying down of a foundation for a community to build upon. The excitement of being part of the first-ever edition of what promises to be an annual tradition is palpable. It's an opportunity for collectors to come together, not just to buy and sell, but to celebrate the joy of collecting and to create memories that will last a lifetime.
A Community Effort
In a move that highlights the convention's commitment to the local community, collaborations
with local sports teams, players, and esteemed community members are in the works. These partnerships will enrich the event experience, providing attendees with unique opportunities to meet and interact with local heroes and personalities. The announcement of special guests and collaborations is highly anticipated, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.
Join the Celebration
With the event details set – June 8th and 9th, 2024, from 10AM to 5PM at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, WA – enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars. Table reservations, booth reservations, and sponsorship opportunities are available, with further information accessible through the event's website or by phone. This convention is an open invitation to be part of something special, to join in the celebration of collecting and to be part of the inaugural PNW Collector Convention.
A New Destination for Collectors
The PNW Collector Convention is more than just an event; it's the newest destination for
collectors and enthusiasts in the Pacific Northwest. Its focus on creating a vibrant, inclusive event underscores a commitment to celebrating the rich culture of collecting. From sports cards to stamps, the convention spans the spectrum of collecting interests, promising to be a gathering place for the community to share, learn, and celebrate together.
Special Guests from the Community
In addition to the thrilling array of vendors and activities, the PNW Collector Convention is delighted to reveal that we are collaborating with local sports teams, players, and other esteemed members of the community to enrich the event experience. Stay tuned for forthcoming announcements unveiling our esteemed guests who will be joining us!
Event Details:
• Date: June 8th and 9th, 2024 10AM-5PM
• Location: Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W Grandridge BLVD, Kennewick, WA 99336
• Tickets & Information: For tickets, table reservations, booth reservations, and sponsorship opportunities, visit PNWShow.com or by calling (509) 308-4236.
About the PNW Collector Convention
