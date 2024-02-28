Submit Release
James C. Lyon Captivates Readers with Heartwarming Tale, "The Lonely Dragon"

Author's Debut Children's Book Explores Themes of Friendship, Adventure, and the True Value of Wealth

UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James C. Lyon, a Southern California native with a passion for adventure and the great outdoors, announces the release of his debut children's book, "The Lonely Dragon." In this enchanting tale, readers embark on a magical journey with a young boy named Olyn as he discovers the true meaning of wealth and the importance of friendship.

"The Lonely Dragon" transports readers to a cave high up on a mountain, where a wealthy dragon resides amidst piles of gold and jewelry. Despite his vast riches, the dragon is burdened by loneliness and a desire to share the beauty of his treasures. At the foot of the mountain lies a humble village struggling with fatigue and hunger, the result of the dragon's past actions.

Enter Olyn, a young boy from the village, who embarks on a courageous journey up the mountain to confront the dragon about his actions. However, what Olyn discovers during this magical adventure is a lesson far beyond his expectations—a lesson about friendship, understanding, and the true value of wealth.

James C. Lyon's sense of adventure, nurtured during his youth exploring Southern California's diverse landscapes, led him to travel the globe, from Indonesia to New Zealand and Australia. Currently residing near the Blue Ridge Mountains of South Carolina, Lyon draws on his love for nature and family to craft meaningful stories. Inspired by a desire to leave a legacy for his twin boys, Lyon crafts a heartwarming tale that not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons about the true wealth found in family, friendship, and community. Committed to making a positive impact, the author will donate 10% of his proceeds from "The Lonely Dragon" to World Vision, an organization dedicated to helping children and families worldwide.

James C. Lyon found inspiration for "The Lonely Dragon" in his desire to leave a lasting legacy for his twin boys. Eager to provide them with a story that transcends generations, Lyon crafted a tale that not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons about family, friendship, and community.

Through "The Lonely Dragon," James C. Lyon communicates a timeless message—family, friendship, and community hold greater value than material possessions. The story encourages readers, young and old, to appreciate the richness found in relationships and shared experiences.

You can watch the Book Trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtPQ26vEqVg

James C. Lyon on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

