Semarchy Demo: Empowering Collaborative Data Intelligence With Semarchy xDM’s Data Platform

With the new Data Intelligence module in xDM’s Data Platform, everyone can fully understand and leverage data assets to deliver business value. This single solution combines data governance, profiling, catalog, lineage and quality capabilities with an active metadata foundation – enabling end-to-end visibility and linkage from strategy to data. Semarchy’s Data Intelligence module is the evolutive foundation for your company’s data culture and accelerator for your company’s strategy.

