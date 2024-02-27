Submit Release
Collibra Demo: Take Control of Your Data Landscape With Collibra Data Catalog and Data Governance

Nearly any enterprise today can understand the immense value data brings to their organization. However, there is a difference between data and data that is trusted and usable. 

The bottom line: data that isn’t understood or trusted is useless. 

Join Bobbi Caggianelli, Senior Manager, Sales Engineering, at Collibra, to see how you can optimize your organization’s data through automated governance. Collibra Data Governance takes the guesswork out of what data means and whether it can be trusted by automating governance activities and enabling cross-functional teams to establish a common understanding around data.  

She’ll explore how to: 

  • Get started with Collibra Data Governance 
  • Find and understand your data assets 
  • Decipher your data to build trust 

