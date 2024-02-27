Download the slides here>>

Data Governance is essential to ensuring companies are leading with data-driven decisions. Explore Precisely’s Data Governance solutions that leverage integrated capabilities to unite business owners, data stewards, data analysts, and data engineers, fostering a collaborative and wholistic view open to tackle today’s business challenges. Explore a demo with Precisely Data Integrity Suite’s Data Governance and see how it delivers exponential value through a single solution for all data users and consumers across a typical business problem:

Business Owners: Easily understand data relationship to business objectives, metrics, and request new actions

Data Stewards: See new data element alerts to profile and add contextual details, review needed data quality rules, lineage, and impact and pro-actively monitor data changes over time.

Data Engineers: Receive assigned tasks for new data replication requests

Data Analysts: Receive assigned task and connection details to create data quality pipelines and enrich data

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Governance on July 17, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.