Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,855 in the last 365 days.

Precisely Demo: A Business-first Approach – Data Governance That Serves All Teams 

By Olivia Corso on

Download the slides here>>

Data Governance is essential to ensuring companies are leading with data-driven decisions. Explore Precisely’s Data Governance solutions that leverage integrated capabilities to unite business owners, data stewards, data analysts, and data engineers, fostering a collaborative and wholistic view open to tackle today’s business challenges. Explore a demo with Precisely Data Integrity Suite’s Data Governance and see how it delivers exponential value through a single solution for all data users and consumers across a typical business problem:  

  • Business Owners: Easily understand data relationship to business objectives, metrics, and request new actions  
  • Data Stewards: See new data element alerts to profile and add contextual details, review needed data quality rules, lineage, and impact and pro-actively monitor data changes over time.  
  • Data Engineers: Receive assigned tasks for new data replication requests  
  • Data Analysts:  Receive assigned task and connection details to create data quality pipelines and enrich data 

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Governance on July 17, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.

You just read:

Precisely Demo: A Business-first Approach – Data Governance That Serves All Teams 

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more