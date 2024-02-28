Cogent Growth Partners advises Netsurit on acquisition of iTeam Consulting

Cogent Growth Partners aided Netsurit's acquistion of iTeam, expanding its US footprint. Marks the 4th successful Netsurit deal by Cogent.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogent Growth Partners, a prominent advisor for mergers and acquisitions in the managed service provider (MSP) industry, today announced that it was instrumental in the successful acquisition of iTeam Consulting by its client Netsurit, a global MSP with US headquarters in New York, New York. iTeam is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico and brings a strong team of experienced and culturally aligned leaders into the Netsurit family. The acquisition of iTeam is part of Netsurit's continuing US expansion strategy, extending its current footprint to the Southwest. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This was the 4th transaction that Cogent has helped us complete since 2021, furthering our long-standing relationship with the Cogent team,” said Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit, which is recognized as a top managed service provider globally. “Cogent does an incredible job throughout the entire M&A process from beginning to end, helping ensure that timelines are met and flawlessly executing on transaction deliverables. Our team looks forward to continuing to work with them as we execute on our global growth strategy.”

“Netsurit and iTeam are a great cultural fit and this combination allows us to tap their wealth of experience and greatly enhance the services we provide to our customers,” said Nathan Davis, President of iTeam. “Working with Rick Murphy and the rest of the Cogent team was extremely helpful from day one right through to closing. They did a tremendous amount of work, helping us with everything through due diligence, documentation and of course the occasional ‘therapy session’ as well. In hindsight, I don’t know how we would have gotten this done without them.”

The acquisition of iTeam strengthens Netsurit's position in the US and broadens its capabilities across the entire managed service envelope, serving its international roster of growing businesses. “We knew these two companies were a great fit, and after they had a chance to “date” for quite a while they both realized it too,” said Rick Murphy, CEO of Cogent. “We help everyone focus on the opportunity first, to make sure that both sides see the value in joining forces well before thinking about the monetary aspects. Approaching transactions like this ensures that both sides are completely aligned with their goals, making it much easier to agree to deal terms, very unlike running an auction process.”

About Cogent Growth Partners

Cogent Growth Partners is an M&A advisory firm that specializes exclusively in the technology service provider (TSP) sector, helping MSPs, MSSPs, CSPs, Cybersecurity and other TSPs leverage our 14+ years of experience fostering strategic business growth via an acquisition or a merger. Renowned for its unique approach to M&A, Cogent coined the term Transaction Therapy™ to capture the essence of their unique ability to combine in-depth industry insight with personalized guidance and bespoke transaction methodologies, to help IT business owners accomplish the bulk of the work needed to complete acquisitions. Having successfully closed over 170 deals, and still counting, Cogent is committed to creating synergistic partnerships that enhance growth and drive value for all parties involved.

For more information, visit www.cogentmergers.com.