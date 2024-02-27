Manchin Announces $3 Million For Water Infrastructure Upgrades In Berkeley County

February 27, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,000,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Berkeley County Public Service Water District (BCPSWD) to expand clean drinking water capacity in southern Berkeley County. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m pleased the EPA is investing $3 million to support designing and constructing a new water treatment plant in Bunker Hill,” said Senator Manchin. “In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water infrastructure. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our communities have the resources they need for long-term success.”

The current water treatment plant is 65 years old and failing to meet growing demand in Berkeley County. The BCPSWD is on track to surpass 30,000 metered connections in the near future. In the last 4 years, the BCPSWD has added 4,000 new customers.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.