APPF Introduces Next-Generation Inflatable Low Cost Moving Targets for Naval Training Exercises Worldwide

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APPF , a leading expert in manufacturing inflatable low-cost expendable targets for military and armed forces training and shooting, proudly introduces its latest innovation - the " Running Tow-mato ." This inflatable and towable moving target is specifically designed for Navy training and shooting exercises around the world resembling a moving target. The target is towed at various speeds and can resemble a moving target or a Rigid Inflatable Boat. (“RIB”)For over 35 years, APPF has been at the forefront of providing inflatable, low-cost targets that are much lighter than rigid items and easily transferable that can be set up within minutes, catering to the training needs of the US Armed Forces and other military units globally. One of their trademarked products, the "Killer Tomato," has been a staple in Navy training exercises.The "Running Tow-mato" represents the next generation of target balloons/buoys for use in training exercises, as a shootable low cost moving target. This innovative target is designed to be easily deployed, stored, and transferred, ensuring a seamless experience for Navy personnel to use and deploy.Key Features of the APPF "Running Tow-mato" Include:• Pre-inflated Size: 5’ x 5’ x 14’ +/- 6”• Height: 6.5 Ft.• Length: 15 Ft.• Width: 6.5 Ft.• Weight: 29 lbs.• External Radar Reflector: Davis Instrument• 6 Reinforced Metal D-Rings• 3-Point Tow Harness with Carabiner: 7 ft.• Towing Speed (maximum):• Sea State 1: 25 knots• Sea State 2: 20 knots• Sea State 3: 15 knots• Accessories: 1000 ft. Tow Rope (Not included)The patented design of the "Running Tow-mato" includes mounting a technically advanced radar reflector in the "Catch Rain Position," maximizing radar visibility up to 10 miles in calm sea conditions. The internally mounted US Coast Guard-tested radar reflector generates a strong radar image with a 13.2 sq. yds. effective Radar Cross Section in the X or 3CM Band (9-9.6 GHz Frequency) based on optimum orientation.The APPF " Killer Tomatoes NSN-6920-TOW is poised to revolutionize naval training exercises, providing an advanced and cost-effective solution for realistic shooting practice and training scenarios. For more information or inquiries, please contact Sales@APPF.com or at 714-891-3191.About APPF: APPF is a USA based contract manufacturer that specializes in Radio Frequency Welding and Industrial Sewing and is a pioneer in manufacturing low-cost expendable inflatable targets for military and armed forces shooting practice and training. With over 35 years of experience, APPF continues to innovate and provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of the defense industry. APPF is able to custom design and manufacture inflatable targets to the clients’ needs.Contact: Sales@APPF.comNote: NSN (National Stock Number) is provided for identification purposes.

