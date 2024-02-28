BWC Terminals CEO Mike Suder Announces Retirement
President and Chief Operating Officer Adam Smith Appointed SuccessorHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BWC Terminals, a provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services in North America, announced today that Mike Suder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, will retire effective August 7, 2024. Adam Smith, BWC Terminals President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Suder as CEO and join the company’s Board of Directors.
Suder has served as CEO since the formation of BW Terminals in 2018. Under his leadership and direction BW Terminals acquired Contanda, LLC in 2019, rebranded to BWC Terminals and has grown the company ten-fold to become a leading independent bulk liquid storage and logistics provider. Prior to BWC Terminals, Suder’s 35-year career included leadership positions at Delta Terminal Services, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, ArcLight Capital Partners, American Midstream Partners, LBC Tank Terminals and Blackwater Midstream.
Randy Daniels, BWC Terminals Board Chair, expressed his gratitude to Suder, saying, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mike for his significant contributions and dedication to BWC Terminals. Mike has used his vast terminal knowledge and experience to successfully lead the BWC Terminal team through remarkable growth and development."
"It’s crazy to think that the BWC platform originated from a one terminal transaction in 2008, but the success and results of the business today are due in large part to the individuals I have been fortunate to work with throughout my career,” said Suder. “I want to thank everyone at BWC Terminals, from our operators in the field to our senior leadership team for their continued dedication to the success of our organization. I am incredibly proud of the business that we have built, and I am excited to see the organization’s continued growth under Adam’s leadership."
Smith has been serving in an executive leadership role with BWC Terminals since 2019. He has more than 15 years of terminal experience, having started his career with Kinder Morgan in 2006. Prior to BWC Terminals, Smith had been the Vice President of Operations at Limetree Bay Terminals in St. Croix, USVI and before that, the Vice President of Operations of the Lower River Region at Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals. He also served as an Armor Officer in the United States Army for six years. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Eastern Studies from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, and a Master of Business Administration from Nichols State University.
About BWC Terminals
BWC Terminal Holdings LLC ("BWC Terminals" or "BWC"), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a premier provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services to manufacturers, refiners, producers, and distributors of bulk liquids in North America. The Company consists of 22 sites with more than 20 million barrels of storage capacity. The BWC Terminals facilities are equipped to store a wide range of renewable fuels, agriculture, specialty chemicals, food grade, and petroleum-based products. Additional information about BWC Terminals is available at www.bwcterminals.com.
