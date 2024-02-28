Novatize Announces Strategic Partnership with Hivestack to Elevate eCommerce and Unified Commerce Solutions
Novatize, a firm specializing in unified commerce, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Hivestack, a company that revolutionizes DOOH advertising.
— Sébastien Gagnon, Director of digital Marketing at Novatize
Novatize, a premier agency specializing in unified commerce, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Hivestack, the global, full stack adtech company that revolutionizes programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. This collaboration underscores Novatize's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to enhance eCommerce and unified commerce solutions for clients in the United States and Canada.
Sébastien Gagnon, Director of digital Marketing at Novatize, shared his vision for the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with Hivestack enables us to solidify our expertise and offer a cohesive marketing vision. Leveraging Hivestack's dominant market solution, we can now adeptly plan display face selections, execute multi-media campaigns, and crucially, analyze in-store traffic movements. This partnership enriches our ability to deliver targeted, efficient, and measurable marketing strategies, elevating our clients' advertising impact."
This strategic partnership combines Novatize's expertise in creating and optimizing eCommerce strategies focused on user experience with Hivestack's unparalleled programmatic DOOH advertising capabilities. Hivestack's platform is uniquely designed to empower marketers and DOOH media owners on both the buy and sell sides, enhancing real-time engagement with consumers through data-driven, behaviorally activated DOOH screens.
About Hivestack:
Hivestack is the global, full stack, adtech company that powers the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack’s Demand Side Platform (DSP) to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real-time based on consumer behavior and audience movement patterns. On the sell side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack’s Supply Side Platform (SSP) & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack’s Ad Server to power impression-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first-class citizen throughout Hivestack’s platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.
About Novatize:
We use composable commerce to unify experiences your customers are in touch with. We think, implement, and market digital strategies to generate business value you can measure. We deliver and optimize eCommerce strategies focused on user experience supported by powerful, unified technologies.
The partnership between Novatize and Hivestack sets a new benchmark in digital advertising, offering innovative solutions that bridge the gap between online and offline consumer engagements. Both companies are excited about this collaboration, looking forward to driving the future of advertising with their combined expertise and technologies.
