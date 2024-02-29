"If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran with lung cancer and you had routine exposure to asbestos before 1983-please call us at 866-714-6466-we want you to get the best possible compensation results.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are the nation's best branded advocate for a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and who prior to 1983 had significant exposure to asbestos on their ship-and or especially a submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and VA benefits might also be available to a person like this.

"What makes US Navy Submarine Veterans unique is that unlike surface ships, it is almost impossible for a sailor to go on deck to get some fresh air-----so if there was a major repair on the submarine the entire crew might have been exposed to asbestos. The second problem is the Veteran's exposure to asbestos might have taken place so long ago that he forgot about his exposure to asbestos on his submarine decades ago.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary.