Robin Hackett, COO of First Service Bank, Named Business Executive Of The Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Service Bank proudly announces that Robin Hackett, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been honored as the Business Executive of the Year by the Conway Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes Hackett's exceptional leadership, innovative contributions, and dedication to excellence in the business community.
As COO of First Service Bank, Robin Hackett has played a pivotal role in driving the bank's success and growth. Her strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to customer service have been instrumental in strengthening First Service Bank's position as a trusted financial institution serving the Conway community and beyond.
"We are thrilled to congratulate Robin Hackett on being named Business Executive of the Year," said Jon Patrom, Vice President of Marketing at First Service Bank. "Robin's leadership, dedication, and passion for excellence have been evident in every aspect of her work. This award is a testament to her outstanding contributions to both First Service Bank and the broader business community."
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Robin is deeply committed to giving back to the community and supporting local initiatives. She has been actively involved in various community organizations and philanthropic efforts, reflecting First Service Bank's core values of community engagement and service. As a founding board member of Operation Red, White, and Brave (ORWB), Robin has played a pivotal role in supporting veterans and their families. ORWB is dedicated to honoring and assisting veterans, providing various forms of support. Robin's dedication to ORWB exemplifies her commitment to serving those who have served our country, embodying the spirit of gratitude and support within the community.
"I am incredibly honored to receive this award from the Conway Chamber of Commerce," said Robin Hackett. "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of First Service Bank and the community we love and serve. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at First Service Bank, and I am proud to be part of such an exceptional organization."
As a true servant leader, Robin embodies grace and humility in all she does. From her dedication to her profession to her role as a devoted mother, she juggles every responsibility with remarkable poise and professionalism. Robin finds balance between her professional and personal life, as a loving mom to Collin and Halley and a supportive wife to Ryan. Despite her busy schedule, being present in the active lives of her family is her top priority. Join us in celebrating Robin's well-deserved recognition!
The Business Executive of the Year award will be presented to Robin Hackett at the Conway Chamber of Commerce's annual awards ceremony on March 14, 2024.
First Service Bank is a community-focused financial institution that provides exceptional banking services to its customers. With a solid commitment to community impact and customer satisfaction, First Service Bank, with its headquarters in Faulkner County, has been in operation for more than 60 years and has locations in Clinton, Conway, Dermott, Flippin, Greenbrier, Little Rock, Mountain View, Shirley, Yellville, and coming soon to Maumelle. For more information, visit firstservicebank.com.
First Service Bank is a community-focused financial institution that provides exceptional banking services to its customers. With a solid commitment to community impact and customer satisfaction, First Service Bank, with its headquarters in Faulkner County, has been in operation for more than 60 years and has locations in Clinton, Conway, Dermott, Flippin, Greenbrier, Little Rock, Mountain View, Shirley, Yellville, and coming soon to Maumelle. For more information, visit firstservicebank.com.
