Fat Cats LIVE! and Magic Johnson's Mount Rushmore Super Bash Celebrated Success and Diversity
Magic Johnson's Mount Rushmore Super Bash was more than just a sports event at the exclusive Poodle Room atop Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Mount Rushmore meant giving honor where honor was due, locally and nationally. And especially during Black History Month, it was a pleasure to raise a glass and toast these incredible individuals.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic Johnson's Mount Rushmore Super Bash, produced by Fat Cats LIVE! in support of the Y.E.S. Society was more than just a sports event at the exclusive Poodle Room atop Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Presented by Grand Marnier and hosted by Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jeffrey Soffer, and Brett Mufson, this event paid tribute to those at the pinnacle of sophistication and success. It toasted the apex achievers and those aspiring to etch their legacy on Mount Rushmore.
— Magic Johnson
“Thank you all for being here. It’s been a 15 year journey. I was telling Magic to see all of you getting the use of what we put our blood, sweat and tears into is emotional.” ~ Brett Mufson
The event was attended by many monumental figures including Doug Williams along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Shannon Sharp, Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Tony Gonzales, Angela Rye, French Montana, Lance Bass, Blanco Brown, Jason “Poo Bear" Boyd, DJ Whoo Kid, DJ D’Nice, Shawn Porter, Becca Brazil, Ashlee Keating, Porscha Coleman, Joy Taylor, and many others. The event symbolized the freedom and hope in the diverse tapestry of American pop culture.
"Mount Rushmore meant giving honor where honor is due, locally and nationally. And especially during Black History Month, it was a pleasure to raise a glass and toast these incredible individuals. I am grateful for my accomplishments, including becoming the first African American owner of an N.F.L. Team – The Washington Commanders. And I would be remiss if I did not mention the first Black quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl, my friend, Mr. Doug Williams.” ~ Magic Johnson
The event also recognized Jerrell Deborah Hall, Principal of Matt Kelly Elementary School, for dedicating her life to serving Las Vegas’ urban communities, providing clothing and food for underprivileged students, and her welcome back-to-school day red carpet where her kids celebrate with extra special swagger to start a new year. Through Donors Choose, Principal Hall's school projects can be supported.
Fat Cats LIVE! thanks its sponsors: Grand Marnier's visionary blend of fine cognac and bitter orange-flavored liqueur, San Ynez organic Sunstone Winery, I.G.K. next-generation haircare, Beauty Kitchen clean skincare for all, Just Pure H20, Cocoa Dolce world-class chocolatier, Glam Body Scrubs organic, LeHost Hair & Wigs, and Launch Cart – the #1 platform to launch your online store.
“With barely 3 weeks to produce it, I reached out to my friend Steve Hill (LVCVA President) who introduced me to the Fontainebleau family and voila, here we are. I want to thank team Fat Cats LIVE! for their tireless efforts to help my dreams come to fruition. Needless to say, the success of these disruptive spectacles cannot be accomplished without a good production staff and the gems of Jade Umbrella PR. Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his team who always challenges me to “bring it.” ~ Andre Cleveland, Fat Cats LIVE! CEO & President of The Y.E.S. Society
A true salute to the heart and soul of sports & entertainment, guests from diverse spheres of excellence, reflecting the myriad cultures that contribute to the fabric of our nation, united to honor these triumphs and thrills that define our era. Magic Johnson's Mount Rushmore Super Bash played the perfect homage to Black History Month, etching an exciting moment for what's to come in the black-owned casino market.
About The Y.E.S. Society – The Y.E.S. Society is a non-profit charity organization focused on a more perfect union through the univer-soul languages of performance arts, sports, fashion, music, food, technology and more importantly…LOVE. Our organization’s aim is high as is our calling to procure sustainability, educate and; eradicate homelessness, promote child adoption, help widows and feed the hungry.
