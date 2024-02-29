Stegmann Redefines Comfort With All New Sleek, Supportive Sandal Line

Stegmann's new spring shoes are made with ample arch and metatarsal support, wide toe boxes, and cushioned soft suede footbeds. Stegmann introduced a new color to its existing sandal line Ecru, a soft natural white leather designed to style effortlessly with light spring and summer outfits. Stegmann's Hannah and Heidi sandal designs are available in wide options.

Stegmann is bringing the comfort of its clogs to a newly expanded sandal line for spring.

Customers will notice the soft support right away. We really focused on creating a feminine option that still had all the podiatrist-recommended comfort features we’re known for.” — says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women shopping for comfortable sandals can rejoice, because Stegmann is bringing the comfort of its clogs to a newly expanded sandal line for spring. All four new sandal options are made with ample arch and metatarsal support, wide toe box, and a cushioned soft suede footbed.

“Customers will notice the soft support right away and be pleasantly surprised by how sleek the design is,” says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. “We really focused on creating a feminine option that still had all the podiatrist-recommended comfort features we’re known for.”

For example, the contoured cork footbeds adapt to the unique shape of every foot. Stegmann’s feminine and fashion-forward sandals are also available in wide options, a rarity for women with wide feet and bunions. The four new sandal designs include:

-Freya Wedge Sandal: The fun and flirty sandal redefines comfort with its low-wedge heel, fully adjustable velcro straps, no-rub heel strap, and super soft footbed.

-Hannah Sandal: Available in medium and wide widths, the adorable yet functional strappy sandal features elastic goring for flexible no-pinch comfort and sturdy velcro back strap closure.

-Heidi Sandal: Available in medium and wide widths, the slip-on sandal features adjustable metal buckles, ultra-cushy suede footbed, and tons of support.

-Inga Sandal: This playful and practical thong sandal has hidden elastic underneath the vegetable tanned leather straps for easy slip-on-and-off action.

“Are our sandals more comfortable than our competitors?” asks Jacobs. “When it comes to support, style, and comfort, we’ll leave that to our happy customers to decide. We can’t wait for their reviews to roll in.”

In addition to four new sandal styles, Stegmann introduced a new color to its existing sandal line Ecru, a soft natural white leather designed to style effortlessly with light spring and summer outfits. This color is available in the Layna Wedge and Louisa Slingback in addition to its four new sandal designs.

“As we continue to innovate and expand options based on our customer feedback, it’s important for our long-time fans to know that we are still prioritizing sustainability in our sourcing and production” Jacobs says.

Stegmann is known for its commitment to sustainability with products like the Eco Clog and 100% Vegan Maria Mule. The sandals are no exception. Made responsibly in Portugal, the lightweight cork soles are renewable, sourced responsibly and are paired with a recycled rubber traction outsole. In fact, the vegan woven Cork mule was so popular in 2023, the brand has released a new black color option and extended sizing options along with its 2024 sandal drop.

Photography: More press images are available in DropBox.

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is experiencing a resurgence in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com.

Affiliates: Stegmann is listed on Amazon, ShareASale, and LTK for affiliate commission earning.